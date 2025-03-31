FG Communities Completes 43rd Manufactured Housing Acquisition with Community in Mocksville

Acquisition continues growth in Winston-Salem region

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Mocksville, North Carolina. The community is ideally located within a short drive of several of our existing portfolio communities.

Residents of the park can reach Winston-Salem, the fifth-most populus city in North Carolina, in under 30 minutes. Winston-Salem is home to several universities including Wake Forest and Winston-Salem University.

In addition, residents can reach Lake Norman in under and an hour. With over 520 miles of shoreline, Lake Norman is the largest lake in North Carolina. The area has experienced rapid expansion, with the population of some lake communities increasing more than 50% over the last decade.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “The Mocksville manufactured housing community further builds out our presence in the Winston-Salem region. The park is ideally located within a short drive to multiple parks in our portfolio. We expect continued growth in the region will have a positive impact on this community along with our additional holdings nearby.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 43 manufactured housing communities with over 1,800 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.