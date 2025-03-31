Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces its fourth-quarter earnings of 2024.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
                 
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
                 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31   December 31
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Net Sales   $ 70,474     $ 55,786     $ 248,585     $ 229,156  
Cost of Sales     44,665       38,744       166,124       158,625  
Gross Profit   $ 25,809     $ 17,042     $ 82,461     $ 70,531  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense     12,235       51,723       46,248       88,269  
Operating Income (Loss)   $ 13,574     $ (34,681 )   $ 36,213     $ (17,738 )
Interest Expense     (45 )     (91 )     (301 )     (350 )
Other Income     492       856       2,377       2,666  
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   $ 14,021     $ (33,916 )   $ 38,289     $ (15,422 )
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes     2,881       (10,042 )     8,617       (5,532 )
Net Income (Loss)   $ 11,140     $ (23,874 )   $ 29,672     $ (9,890 )
                 
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted   $ 11.89     ($ 21.99 )   $ 30.46     ($ 9.11 )
                 


       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
       
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31
    2024       2023  
       
Net Income (Loss) $ 29,672     $ (9,890 )
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:      
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment   (1,577 )     677  
Change in Pension Liability   64       33,322  
Comprehensive Income $ 28,159     $ 24,109  
       


       
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  December 31   December 31
    2024       2023  
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 21,169     $ 7,147  
Marketable Securities   24,446       26,778  
Accounts Receivable, net   31,266       25,166  
Inventories (FIFO)   40,905       45,910  
LIFO Reserve   (20,146 )     (21,774 )
Inventories (LIFO)   20,759       24,136  
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   39       27  
Other Current Assets   4,933       3,537  
Current Assets $ 102,612     $ 86,791  
       
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   50,754       42,011  
Right of Use Assets   2,235       2,421  
Other Assets   1,862       2,590  
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   1,211       456  
Total Assets $ 158,674     $ 134,269  
       
Accounts Payable $ 17,588     $ 11,041  
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt   3,466       640  
Current Lease Liabilities   336       402  
Advance Billings   26,788       27,383  
Other Current Liabilities   23,226       19,631  
Current Liabilities $ 71,404     $ 59,097  
       
Long-Term Debt   5,096       8,880  
Other Long-Term Liabilities   2,329       2,001  
Lease Liabilities   896       775  
Total Liabilities $ 79,725     $ 70,753  
Shareholders' Investment   78,949       63,516  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 158,674     $ 134,269  
       
       


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
       
  December 31   December 31
    2024       2023  
Book Value per Common Share $ 84.27     $ 58.50  
Total Shares Outstanding   936,837       1,085,711  
Backlog $ 153,685     $ 97,350  


                           
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                               
                                           
      Common Stock   Paid-in Surplus     Retained Earnings       Treasury Stock       Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)       Total  
Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 67,181     $ (10,787 )   $ (4,094 )   $ 63,516  
Add (Deduct):                      
  Net Income (Loss)           29,672               29,672  
  Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax           (7 )         (1,513 )     (1,520 )
  Dividends, $.60 per Common Share           (809 )             (809 )
  Treasury Stock Acquisition               (11,910 )         (11,910 )
Balance, December 31, 2024 $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 96,037     $ (22,697 )   $ (5,607 )   $ 78,949  
                           


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
                 
                 
                 
      Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024       Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023  
Operating Activities:      
       
Net Income (Loss) $ 29,672     $ (9,890 )
       
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:      
Pension Contributions Less than Expense   -       21,592  
Bad Debt Expense   35       275  
Depreciation & Amortization   6,992       6,641  
Deferred Tax (Benefit) Expense   (1,001 )     (9,230 )
(Gain) loss on Disposal of Equipment   (9 )     796  
Change in Assets and Liabilities      
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable   (6,135 )     (4,861 )
Dec in Inventories   4,316       2,688  
(Inc) Dec in Prepayments   (1,684 )     394  
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases   (768 )     (147 )
Dec in Other LT Assets   1,273       380  
Dec in Deferred Taxes   295       11,550  
Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable   6,546       (761 )
Inc in Accrued Income Tax   137       1,536  
(Dec) Inc in Accrued Expenses   (294 )     5,278  
(Dec) in Advanced Billings   (595 )     (13,905 )
Inc(Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings   3,711       (7,013 )
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating   -       -  
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing   -       133  
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating   (233 )     (85 )
Inc (Dec) in Other Long Term Liabilities   1,637       (1,121 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 43,895     $ 4,250  
       
Investing Activities      
Intangibles      
Purchases of Marketable Securities   (28,419 )     (27,128 )
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities   30,751       35,059  
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment   132       171  
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment   (17,299 )     (7,704 )
Net Cash (Required) for Provided by Investing Activities $ (14,835 )   $ 398  
       
Financing Activities      
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing   (175 )     (116 )
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings   (2,922 )     (2,190 )
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings   2,922       2,190  
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt   (1,130 )     (634 )
Dividends paid   (809 )     (651 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions   (11,910 )     -  
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (14,024 )   $ (1,401 )
       
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   (1,014 )     432  
       
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash $ 14,022     $ 3,679  
       
Cash at Beginning of Year   7,147       3,468  
       
Cash at End of Year $ 21,169     $ 7,147  
         

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31  
Revenue   2024     2023    
Domestic $ 57,915   $ 43,082    
Mueller BV   12,882     12,967    
Eliminations   (323 )   (263 )  
Net Revenue $ 70,474   $ 55,786    
       

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

       
Twelve Months Ended December 31  
Revenue   2024     2023    
Domestic $ 202,182   $ 183,006    
Mueller BV   47,958     47,710    
Eliminations   (1,555 )   (1,560 )  
Net Revenue $ 248,585   $ 229,156    
       

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

       
Three Months Ended December 31  
Net Income   2024     2023    
Domestic $ 10,894   $ (25,561 )  
Mueller BV   272     1,711    
Eliminations   (26 )   (24 )  
Net Income (Loss) $ 11,140   $ (23,874 )  
       

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31  
Net Income   2024     2023    
Domestic $ 28,334   $ (11,328 )  
Mueller BV   1,336     1,477    
Eliminations   2     (39 )  
Net Income (Loss) $ 29,672   $ (9,890 )  
       

B. Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2024 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis

C. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement in 2023. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below), shows improved results from a strong 2023 performance on both a three-month and twelve-month timeframe. This improvement comes primarily from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage divisions.

Results Ending December 31st  
  Three Months Ended December 31   Twelve Months Ended December 31  
(In Thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023    
Domestic Net Income $ 10,895   $ (25,561 )   $ 28,335   $ (11,328 )  
Income Tax Expense   2,761     (9,225 )     8,152     (4,757 )  
Domestic EBT - GAAP   13,656     (34,786 )     36,487     (16,085 )  
LIFO Adjustment   (1,316 )   (458 )     (1,628 )   83    
Pension Adjustment   -     41,774       -     41,774    
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 12,340   $ 6,530     $ 34,859   $ 25,772    
             

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.04 at December 2024 and 1.10 at December 2023, respectively.

E. The Company reclassified certain amounts previously classified as marketable securities to cash and cash equivalents. The reclassification does not affect the Company’s total assets or total liabilities. The change merely reallocates the amounts from marketable securities to cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, ensuring that the financial statements more accurately reflect the Company’s short-term liquidity position. The reclassification increased cash and decreased marketable securities by $5,264,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, and $2,789,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

F. The elimination of intercompany interest was incorrect in the 2nd Quarter release causing interest income and interest expense to be overstated by the same amount, however, net income was still correct. For this financial presentation, the error was corrected as of June 30th so the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month interest income and expense would be presented correctly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2024 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com
https://paulmueller.com


