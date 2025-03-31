Order.co Selects Avalara to Automate and Simplify Sales Tax Compliance

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, the world’s leading B2B Ecommerce Platform , today announced it has selected Avalara’s leading tax compliance automation technology to simplify sales tax compliance for its customers. With the adoption of Avalara’s proven compliance solutions, Order.co customers can now register their exemption status once and apply exemptions to eligible purchases across all vendors at the time of purchase.

Order.co’s choice of Avalara aligns with its commitment to reducing administrative burdens, streamlining procurement tasks , and minimizing the manual errors associated with repetitive back-office workflows for its customers. With Avalara and Order.co’s capabilities working in tandem, businesses can eliminate the time-consuming process of contacting each vendor involved in a given order to submit tax exemption requests.

"Proper tax compliance can be tedious. Order.co has integrated with Avalara to help remove that burden and ensure our customers can focus their time and effort on growing their business,” said Alec Stonitsch, VP of Product at Order.co. “Now, our customers can easily manage exemptions, eliminate repetitive vendor requests, and maintain tax accuracy with every purchase."

“Avalara’s mission since our founding centers on delivering value and delighting customers – and it’s always satisfying to witness customers like Order.co growing, thriving, and providing solutions to their own customers’ complex needs,” said Liz Armbruester, EVP, Customer and Compliance Operations at Avalara. “As Order.co works diligently to provide a simplified, fully automated end-to-end procurement platform to businesses seeking innovative and efficient digital tools, implementing Avalara’s tax compliance technology helps customers reduce risk, improve accuracy, and devote personnel to more valuable business building tasks. We’re pleased to play a role in the ongoing success of Order.co’s platform offering.”

Key Benefits of Order.co + Avalara

More accurate tax calculations: With Avalara, the process of calculating taxes for each location, product category, and type of spend is executed automatically. Order.co customers can now capture tax values at the time of purchase to reduce the need for manual adjustments and eliminate errors – and gain granular control of tax exemptions with the ability to toggle between exempt and non-exempt status on products.

Streamlined exemption management: With Avalara integrated into the Order.co platform, customers can register their business’s tax exemption status once, and watch it automatically apply across all eligible purchases and vendors . In addition, fully tax-exempt organizations can now make purchases through the Order.co platform.

Comprehensive reporting and tax compliance: Customers can now leverage Order.co’s new capabilities for in-depth reporting to easily calculate tax obligations, in addition to collecting, storing, and documenting relevant tax information to mitigate sales tax liability and minimize the amount owed during audits. Users can access product categories to aid in tax coding and ensure teams can run comprehensive analytics.

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, and more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

About Order.co

Order.co simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and save an average of 5% on products. Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.

Media Contact

Allison Reich

Senior Manager of Brand, Content & Enablement

Allison.reich@order.co



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.