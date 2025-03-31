Blind TeleRehabilitation provides virtual services to Veterans with vision loss

For Veterans who are blind or have low vision, daily tasks that were once easy—like cooking and using technology—can become difficult. VA’s Blind TeleRehabilitation is here to meet the various needs and goals of Veterans with vision loss.

The program provides Veterans with virtual assessment and training (such as cooking classes, self-care management and fall prevention), assistive technology and themed-support groups.

“We really stress the importance of Veterans learning how to do things that they’ve always done, but just a little bit differently because they have vision loss,” said Ella Hart, National Blind Rehabilitation planning specialist.

Vision loss support

A common myth is that Veterans need to be considered legally blind to receive rehabilitation care or that their vision loss must be a direct result of their service. This is not true. In fact, the program serves any Veteran enrolled in VA health care whose vision loss impacts their life. This includes vision loss after a brain injury or stroke, or aging-related eye conditions such as macular degeneration, cataracts or glaucoma.

Veterans can be referred to Blind TeleRehabilitation through their Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) coordinator, VA primary care provider, social worker or optometrist.

The first step of the program is for Veterans to complete an assessment about their condition, challenges and goals. Veterans then work with a blind rehabilitation specialist to address the barriers they face. For example, a Veteran can take a virtual class on setting up their smartphone with accessibility features. Additionally, the program can issue technology, such as head-mounted reading devices.

Filling the gaps

There are 13 inpatient Blind Rehabilitation Centers, 52 outpatient low-vision clinics and 106 blind rehabilitation outpatient specialists (offering home visits) around the nation providing both in-person and virtual care through VA.

Virtual care can also be provided by referring Veterans to the Blind Rehabilitation Assistive Technology Hub (based in Augusta, Georgia), as well as to one of four Clinical Resource Hubs (located in VISNs 4, 6, 7 and 23) offering virtual blind rehabilitation assessment and training.

Hart stressed that this is a “lifetime program” for Veterans. The TeleRehabilitation team is there to support Veterans as their goals and challenges evolve.

“It’s important to meet the needs of Veterans wherever they are,” she added.

For more information about Blind TeleRehabilitation, talk to your VA care team. Learn more about VA telehealth services.