SAFETY HITS HOME FOR NYSDOT FLAGGER WILLIAM BARBOUR, ASSAULTED IN A STATE-OPERATED WORK ZONE

Incident Happens Same Day Officials Convene in the Capital Region to Advocate for Greater Protections for Highway Workers

On Wednesday, March 26, state officials joined safety advocates, construction industry and labor leaders to call on state lawmakers to enact legislation proposed in the Executive Budget by Governor Kathy Hochul, which would make the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program permanent and enhance penalties for assaults against transportation workers.

That same day, during a flagging operation 20 miles away from the event, NYSDOT flagger William Barbour was nearly run over in a state operated work zone and physically assaulted by a motorist.

This is his story.