Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 7, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ("Monolithic Power Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MPWR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 8, 2024 and November 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Monolithic Power Systems investors have until April 7, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Monolithic Power Systems specializes in power management components used in electronic systems. Its largest customer is Nvidia Corporation, the world's leading supplier of GPUs.

The class action lawsuit against Monolithic Power Systems alleges that, throughout the class period, the company made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that its voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits had significant performance and quality control issues. These defects negatively impacted certain Nvidia products that relied on Monolithic Power Systems' components. Despite being aware of these issues, the company failed to properly address and resolve them. As a result, its relationship with Nvidia suffered irreparable damage. Due to these factors, Monolithic Power Systems faced significant undisclosed business, financial, and reputational risks.

On October 30, 2024, Monolithic Power Systems reported financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, revealing an unexpected slowdown in its Enterprise Data segment. The company disclosed that revenue in this segment had declined sequentially to $184 million, down from $187 million in the prior quarter—missing analysts’ consensus estimate of $211 million by nearly 13%. Following this announcement, Monolithic Power Systems’ stock price dropped more than 17%.

Then, on November 11, 2024, Edgewater Research released a report stating that Nvidia had canceled half of its outstanding orders with Monolithic Power Systems. The report also revealed that Nvidia planned to remove Monolithic Power Systems from most variants of its next-generation Blackwell chips due to "[p]erformance issues" with its products. Nvidia engineers had reportedly "lost confidence" in Monolithic Power Systems' components and were shifting to competitors as their primary suppliers. Following this news, Monolithic Power Systems’ stock price dropped nearly 15%.

