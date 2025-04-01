USA Fibroid Study: Outpatient UAE Delivers Dramatic Quality of Life Improvement

Advancing women's health through groundbreaking fibroid solutions.

Non-surgical UAE significantly improves fibroid patient quality of life in outpatient settings, landmark research shows.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A landmark clinical study published in Diagnostics has confirmed that Uterine Artery Embolization (UAE), a non-surgical fibroid treatment, delivers life-changing benefits for women suffering from uterine fibroids—and can be safely performed in an outpatient setting, making it more accessible than ever before. Conducted by USA Fibroid Centers and Clinics Group, this study—the largest of its kind—has the potential to reshape fibroid care nationwide.

Analyzing 1,285 patients, primarily in New York and Pennsylvania, the study revealed overwhelming evidence that UAE dramatically improves patients’ health and daily lives:

✔ 96% of patients experienced reduced heavy bleeding

✔ 94% reported decreased pelvic pain and fatigue

✔ 92% noted fewer urinary issues

✔ 82% felt more physically active

✔ 85% reported enhanced energy and mood

✔ 71% experienced improved sexual function

✔ Overall, 86% of patients reported a significant boost in their quality of life

Beyond its clinical success, the study highlights UAE’s potential to close healthcare gaps. Nearly 40% of successfully treated patients were on Medicaid, demonstrating how outpatient centers can break barriers to care for women who might otherwise lack treatment options.

Dr. Jeff Geschwind, lead author and interventional radiologist, called UAE a “major advancement in fibroid care.” He stated, “This study proves that UAE is an incredibly effective, minimally invasive therapy that can be delivered safely in outpatient settings. By expanding access, we are fundamentally changing how fibroid care is delivered in this country.”

Dr. Yan Katsnelson, CEO and Founder of USA Fibroid Centers and Clinics Group, emphasized the broader impact: “This study should be a wake-up call. UAE is not just a viable alternative to surgery—it’s a superior option for many women. We are committed to ensuring that every woman, regardless of financial status or location, has access to this revolutionary treatment.”

Uterine fibroids affect 20-50% of women, with Black women disproportionately affected—nearly 25% develop fibroids by age 30, rising to 60% by age 35. These benign tumors can cause debilitating pain, excessive bleeding, and fatigue, significantly reducing quality of life.

Historically, hysterectomy and myomectomy have been the primary treatments, but UAE has emerged as the leading, uterus-preserving alternative. The procedure blocks blood flow to fibroids, causing them to shrink and naturally dissolve, allowing patients to return to their daily lives quickly.

With strong clinical proof that UAE is safe, effective, and accessible, USA Fibroid Centers is calling for increased awareness, insurance coverage expansion, and policy changes to ensure more women have access to this transformative treatment.

For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com or call 888-986-6103.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to providing non-surgical, personalized treatment for fibroids using Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). The organization is committed to raising awareness, improving access to care, and empowering women with knowledge about fibroid treatment options. Learn more at www.usafibroidcenters.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.