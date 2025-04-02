North America 2025 MSSP of the Year Award by Rapid7

Novawatch Honored as Rapid7’s 2025 MSSP Partner of the Year, recognizing its excellence in cybersecurity and commitment to top-tier security solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novawatch, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), proudly announces its recognition as the 2025 MSSP Partner of the Year by Rapid7, a renowned cybersecurity solutions provider. This prestigious award highlights Novawatch’s exceptional performance, unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence, and significant contributions to the industry.

The Rapid7 Partner of the Year Awards celebrate top global partners who have demonstrated outstanding success in delivering Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions. Novawatch’s dedication to providing cutting-edge security services and fostering a collaborative partnership with Rapid7 has been instrumental in achieving this honor.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats that challenge their ability to protect sensitive data and maintain operational integrity. The complexity of managing security operations in-house can be resource-intensive and may not scale effectively with growing attack surfaces. This underscores the need for strategic partnerships that can provide adaptive, predictive, and responsive cybersecurity solutions. Novawatch’s collaboration with Rapid7 addresses this market demand by combining Novawatch’s managed security expertise with Rapid7’s advanced security analytics and automation capabilities. This partnership empowers organizations to proactively manage their attack surfaces, detect and respond to threats with greater speed and precision, and enhance overall cybersecurity posture.

“We are thrilled to be named Rapid7’s MSSP Partner of the Year,” said Gregg Martin, COO at Novawatch. “This recognition underscores our team’s hard work and our commitment to delivering top-tier security solutions to our clients. Our collaboration with Rapid7 has enabled us to enhance our offerings and provide unparalleled protection in today’s evolving threat landscape.”

By leveraging Rapid7’s InsightIDR and InsightVM, InsightAppSec, and Surface Command, Novawatch has been able to achieve faster threat detection, deeper visibility across client environments, and more proactive vulnerability management. This integration has allowed Novawatch to deliver highly effective, real-time managed detection and response services while helping clients reduce risk and maintain compliance.

“Rapid7's partner ecosystem plays a vital role in helping organizations simplify

security, take control of their attack surface, and confidently navigate a dynamic

threat landscape,” said Chris Koch, director, North American channel at Rapid7.

“Our partnership with Novawatch allows us to deliver excellent customer

service and value alongside a highly adaptive, predictive, and responsive

cybersecurity platform.”

Novawatch has consistently leveraged Rapid7’s innovative technologies to deliver proactive and effective security services. This partnership has empowered Novawatch to stay ahead of emerging threats and provide clients with robust, scalable, and comprehensive security solutions.

For more information about Novawatch and its services, please visit https://novawatch.com or email info@novawatch.com.

About Novawatch

Novawatch is a premier Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) specializing in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to organizations of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Novawatch offers a range of services designed to protect clients from evolving cyber threats. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making

cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to

manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-

edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security

solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management

with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats

with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our

blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or X.



Novawatch Media Contact:

Natalie Takuma

Director of Marketing

ntakuma@novawatch.com



Rapid7 Media Contact:

press@rapid7.com

