Equity Stock Transfer teams up with Newsmax Inc. for historic IPO opening on New York Stock Exchange’s main board

New York, NY, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Stock Transfer, LLC, a fully independent SEC registered transfer agent, today announced it is processing nearly 25,000 separate transaction requests from Newsmax investors through DRS (the direct registration system) of the Depository Trust Company (DTC). The Newsmax IPO represents the first Regulation A+ offering listed on the big board of the New York Stock Exchange. Each investor participated in the recent $75 million Class B Common Stock round of Newsmax which closed on March 28, 2025.

Equity Stock Transfer congratulates Chris Ruddy and Newsmax on this milestone and thanks the team at Digital Offering and Vinyl Equity for their assistance in processing the transfers. Equity Stock Transfer through its relationship with Vinyl Equity helped achieve this success using custom systems software jointly developed to service large private offerings which utilize general solicitation and advertising for investors as allowed under the Jobs Act and Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933. Equity Stock Transfer also congratulates EquiDeFi, Ltd, which provided the offering platform for Newsmax to sell $225 million of restricted securities seamlessly prior to the IPO.

Mohit Bhansali, CEO and co-founder of Equity Stock Transfer said, “alongside the growth of digital news as represented by Newsmax, we are experiencing an era of growth and digital transformation of private offerings and in the services demanded of transfer agents when accounting for tens of thousands of investors, new investment platforms and regulations attracting many new investors into private investing”.

Mr. Bhansali continued: “We would have been unable to achieve our goals without the support of the dedicated team at Vinyl Equity and we are thrilled to also be the first transfer agent newly admitted to the “big board” as a New York Stock Exchange authorized transfer agent for Newsmax”.

What we learned is the needs and priorities of private offerings have for years lagged the modernization of underwritten IPOs and secondary market trading, a problem that Equity Stock Transfer and its partners are seeking to improve through online service and technology. Further, the long delays in the movement of securities to brokers so that they may be sold in a rising market is a top agenda item but is often secondary to brokerages who do not prioritize or devote adequate resources to this important step for securities purchased privately, outside the brokerages. Lack of attention, lack of commissions and fees for the broker hurts small and individual investors when seeking deposit and liquidity for their private investments. This is an area in need of immediate regulatory reform to support further democratization of capital formation in private markets, which Equity Stock Transfer and its partners are firmly committed to achieve.

To learn more about our services or engage Equity Stock Transfer please contact

Equity Stock Transfer, LLC

info@equitystock.com

212-575-5757

