Aircraft Bolts Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1100 Million in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft bolts market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.2% annually from 2023 to 2032, with an anticipated size of US$ 1100 million by 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft bolts market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2032 (million US$) 1100 Growth (CAGR) 4.2% during 2023-2032 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Bolts Market:

The global aircraft bolts market is segmented based on aircraft type, bolt type, application type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The aircraft bolts market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft are expected to remain both the largest and fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by Boeing and Airbus ramping up production rates for their best-selling commercial aircraft programs. Additionally, the increase in production rates for key aircraft programs like the B787 and A350XWB, along with the anticipated entry of new aircraft models such as the C919, B777X, and MC-21, will further fuel the segment's growth. The rising fleet size of commercial aircraft is also expected to contribute significantly to this trend.



Based on the application type – The market is segmented into airframe, flight control surfaces, interior, engine, and other application types. Airframe is expected to remain the dominant application type in the market during the forecast period. As the largest structure of an aircraft, the airframe consists of various components that are secured with bolts and nuts. The airframe undergoes frequent inspections and repairs, which often involve bolt replacements. This continuous need for maintenance and repair will further drive the demand for bolts in the airframe.



Based on the material type - The market is segmented into titanium, steel, and other material types. Titanium is expected to remain the dominant material type in the market during the forecast period, thanks to its lightweight nature, high strength-to-weight ratio, and corrosion-resistant properties. These qualities are vital for aircraft, as reducing weight enhances fuel efficiency and increases payload capacity. Titanium bolts offer reliable and long-lasting fastening solutions, further contributing to the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on the bolt type - The market is segmented into general bolts and blind bolts. General bolts are expected to remain the dominant bolt type in the market during the forecast period. Their versatility makes them suitable for a wide range of applications within an aircraft, with a design that allows for use in various components and panels. However, blind bolts are likely to experience faster growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing preference for blind bolts over traditional bolts due to their ease of use and efficiency in applications where access is limited.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for aircraft bolts during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The region is home to numerous aircraft OEMs, tier suppliers, bolt manufacturers, and distributors, with the USA playing a pivotal role in driving growth.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. China and India are the primary growth engines in the region, driven by increasing demand for commercial aircraft to accommodate rising passenger traffic.



Aircraft Bolts Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing production rates of the key aircraft programs, including the A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB, and the market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut.

The increase in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities.

The increase in preference for specialty fasteners over traditional fasteners.

The development of lightweight and corrosion-resistant bolts and the rising global aircraft fleet size.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Bolts Market:

The market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of some local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Howmet Aerospace

LISI Aerospace

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation

Precision Castparts Corp.

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

TriMas Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

