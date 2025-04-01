Lawless Group East Expands Partnership with Kraft Tool Co. to Five Southeastern States

Lawless Group East Kraft Tool Co. Kraft Tool Co. Trowel Products

Lawless Group East and Kraft Tool Co. Expand Partnership to Meet Growing Demand for Quality Construction Tools in the Southeast

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawless Group East, a leading sales agency in the industrial and construction sectors, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Kraft Tool Co. to include Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. This strategic move builds upon the companies' existing successful relationship in Florida, bringing Kraft Tool Co.'s high-quality trowel trade tools to professionals across the Southeast.

Justin Vailes, President of Lawless Group East, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded partnership: "Kraft Tool Co.'s commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with the best solutions in the industry. We're thrilled to expand our partnership and bring their exceptional tools to even more professionals across the Southeast."

This expansion will allow Lawless Group East to offer a more comprehensive range of high-quality solutions to distributors and end-users in the trowel trades throughout the region. The addition of Kraft Tool Co.'s products complements Lawless Group East's existing offerings and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the industrial and commercial construction sectors.

"We are excited to grow our partnership with Lawless Group East," said Troy Secchio, Vice President of Sales for Kraft Tool Co. "Their strong presence and reputation in the Southeast make them an ideal partner to expand our market reach and better serve professionals in these states."

The expanded partnership is effective immediately, with Kraft Tool Co. products now available through Lawless Group East in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

About Lawless Group East

Lawless Group East is a division of The Lawless Group, a leading sales and distributor agency serving the industrial, safety, construction, and related markets. With a commitment to building authentic relationships and delivering exceptional customer experiences, Lawless Group East represents top manufacturers and serves as a vital link between suppliers and customers. For more information, visit www.lawlessgroup.com.

About Kraft Tool Co.

Founded in 1981, Kraft Tool Co. is a family-owned business dedicated to manufacturing high-quality tools for the trowel trades. Based in Shawnee, Kansas, Kraft Tool Co. is known for its innovative designs, superior craftsmanship, and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of construction professionals. For more information, visit www.krafttool.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.