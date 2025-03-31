Submit Release
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Completion of Annual Filings

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed its annual information form and 2024 annual report on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR+. These documents are also available at www.alamosgold.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free-of-charge upon request.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Scott K. Parsons
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439

Khalid Elhaj
Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5427
ir@alamosgold.com

