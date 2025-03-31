HAWAIʻI DHO CELEBRATES NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK WITH COMMUNITY EVENT IN HILO

Posted on Mar 31, 2025 in Newsroom

HILO, Hawai‘i — As National Public Health Week (NPHW) 2025 celebrates 30 years the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Hawaiʻi District Health Office (HDHO) and the County of Hawaiʻi Mayor’s Office will host a special community event Friday, April 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside on the Hilo State Office Building lanai. The event is focused on promoting health and wellness.

“This event is a great opportunity for residents to learn more about health services, raise awareness about key public health issues, and inspire action toward fostering a healthier future for our Hawai‘i Island community,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda.

The event will feature a variety of health resources provided by the DOH, local community partners and other health organizations. Attendees can enjoy entertainment, participate in giveaways, and explore a selection of food trucks offering delicious options for purchase.

During National Public Health Week, which runs from April 7-13 this year, each day highlights a key public health topic, encouraging individuals to take action and contribute to building a healthier community. These areas are critical to our future success in creating the healthiest nation and everyone has a role to play.

The NPHW 2025 Priority Areas include:

“It Starts Here: Your Health is Our Mission” – Prioritizing access to essential health resources and services.

“Climate Action Starts Here: Amplifying Voices for Public Health” – Addressing the impact of climate change on public health and advocating for sustainable solutions.

“Health Equity Starts Here: Optimizing Health for All” – Ensuring every community has the opportunity to achieve optimal health.

“Advocacy Starts Here: Amplifying Voices for Public Health” – Strengthening public health efforts through advocacy and policy change.

“The Future of Public Health Starts Here: Strengthening the Public Health Workforce” – Investing in and supporting the next generation of public health professionals.

“We are proud to celebrate National Public Health Week by bringing together community partners, local leaders and residents to promote health and wellness,” said John Kolman, Hawai‘i district health officer.

Everyone is encouraged to attend and take advantage of the health resources and activities available. The building is located on 75 Aupuni St.

