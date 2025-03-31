MDC’s St. Louis Region hosting live online Agent Q&A event April 5 ahead of spring turkey season

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Fishing is winding up in Missouri and spring turkey hunting is coming in fast. There can be a lot to digest when it comes to hunting and fishing regulations. Speaking with an expert can make things much easier. One of the best sources of information are local conservation agents.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a chance for people to interact in real time with a conservation agent at an Ask an Agent virtual event. The event will take place Saturday, April 5 from 9 – 10 a.m. and will feature St. Charles County Conservation Agent Corporal Zach Durbin. The online program is hosted by MDC’S August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

Corporal Durban will answer questions covering fishing and spring turkey hunting. Whether it’s about permits, season dates, or specific regulations, participants can use the online chat feature to ask questions and get answers in real time.

“Many people have questions regarding rules and regulations on hunting and fishing,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel. “This is an ideal opportunity to ask an agent about those topics or any other related outdoor activities on MDC areas.”

As a helpful reference, participants can download the 2025 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulation booklet in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/44t.

The Ask an Agent virtual event is a free virtual program; however, each participant must register online in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jH. Attendees should provide a valid e-mail address to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided by email beforehand. This virtual program will be held via Webex.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.