Entrepreneurship is often glamorized as a thrilling, rewarding journey. But few talk about the self-doubt, isolation, and immense mental strain that comes with it. Even the most successful entrepreneurs battle imposter syndrome, questioning whether their achievements were luck or a fluke. CEO of Gemini Builds It and founder of Lady Boss CEO, Courtney Wright, knows this struggle all too well.



From excelling as a top producer in the corporate world to becoming a self-made business owner, Courtney assumed her strong work ethic would seamlessly translate into entrepreneurial success. However, within weeks of starting her own company, she quickly realized the stark reality: “You don’t know what you don’t know.” The financial stress, operational demands, and overwhelming pressure to succeed created a mental load unlike anything she had experienced before.

While financial risks are well-documented, the mental health impact of entrepreneurship remains a largely overlooked conversation. The pressure to be ‘the strong one’—to lead, innovate, and take full responsibility for employees’ livelihoods—can be isolating. Unlike corporate settings, where teams collaborate and problem-solve together, entrepreneurs often bear the weight of every decision alone.

“There’s this idea that working like an owner means you’re ready to be an owner. That’s just not true,” says CEO of Gemini Builds It and founder of Lady Boss CEO, Courtney Wright Courtney. “The moment you start your own business, you realize the sheer volume of stress that comes with it—payroll taxes, government regulations, cash flow management—it never stops.”

This chronic stress takes a toll not just professionally but personally. CEO of Gemini Builds It and founder of Lady Boss CEO, Courtney Wright Courtney recalls how, during the early years of her business, she unknowingly used food as a coping mechanism, gaining and then losing 50 pounds as she navigated the pressures of ownership. Sleep deprivation, heightened cortisol levels, and the constant uncertainty of success contribute to a cycle that can lead to burnout, anxiety, and even depression.

One of the biggest misconceptions about entrepreneurship is that high-performing employees automatically make great business owners. However, Courtney argues that the skills needed to climb the corporate ladder don’t always translate into running a company. “I thought, ‘I’m the best at what I do, so of course I’ll be great at running my own business,’” she says. “But suddenly, I was alone. No colleagues to bounce ideas off of, no structured environment—just me, my business, and an endless list of responsibilities.”

The truth is, entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone—and that’s okay. Courtney warns against the mainstream narrative that makes business ownership seem like the ultimate career move. “It’s oversold. People don’t talk about the real cost financially, mentally, and emotionally. And not everyone finds it enjoyable.”

For those who do have an entrepreneurial mindset, the journey doesn’t get easier with success. Even after selling her first company, Courtney found herself battling self-doubt, wondering if she was a ‘one-hit wonder.’ Buying a distressed company and turning it around only reinforced the cyclical nature of imposter syndrome.

So, how do business owners move through these challenges rather than getting stuck in them? According to Courtney, community is key. “Peer groups and business coaches were my saving grace,” she says. “I invested in a business group even when I didn’t think I could afford it. The accountability, the mentorship, and having a safe space where people genuinely care about your well-being made all the difference.”



Unlike employees, entrepreneurs don’t always have someone to tell them when they’re experiencing burnout. Courtney emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with like-minded individuals who can provide honest feedback and emotional support. “I remember people in my peer group saying, ‘You don’t seem okay,’ and me brushing it off. But then I realized I really wasn’t okay,” she admits. “Having that outside perspective helped me take control of my mental health instead of letting stress control me.”

After years of experience navigating the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, Courtney launched Lady Boss Podcasts to give back to the next generation of business leaders. “I had so many incredible mentors who helped me along the way, and I wanted to create a platform where I could do the same for others,” she explains. “Entrepreneurship is hard, and if I can share insights that help someone avoid my mistakes, that’s a win.”

Through raw, honest conversations, the podcast tackles the unspoken realities of leadership, self-doubt, and business ownership. It’s a space where entrepreneurs can find encouragement, real strategies, and reassurance that they’re not alone in their struggles.

Courtney’s entrepreneurial journey didn’t stop at her manufacturing center, Gemini Builds It. Her latest venture, Precedent Logistics, was born out of a realization that better communication was needed in order to take her business to the next level. “I found out we were getting charged double the rates of other clients because our needs were more complex,” she says. “So, I thought, ‘How hard could it be to start a logistics brokerage?’ Turns out, pretty hard.”

Despite the steep learning curve, Courtney successfully built Precedent Logistics into a nationwide provider of art handling and transportation services. This venture, unlike her previous ones, operates with a different structure—one where she isn’t doing all the heavy lifting. “I’ve never had a partner before, but this time, I brought over a sales team, made them equity partners, and put a president in place,” she explains. “Now, I’m in more of an owner’s role instead of being in the trenches daily.” Her experience with Precedent Logistics proves that entrepreneurship isn’t about constantly reinventing the wheel—it’s about finding unmet needs and doing things better.

CEO of Gemini Builds It and founder of Lady Boss CEO, Courtney Wright Courtney even released a book, Lady Boss Blueprint: How to Reframe Your Business to Create the Life of Your Dreams, which is an homage to the people who have helped her achieve her goals and an indispensable resource for anybody curious about becoming a successful business owner.

Her story highlights the importance of mentorship, mental health awareness, and finding a support system that can help business owners navigate the inevitable highs and lows. And perhaps most importantly, it reinforces that success isn’t just about financial gains—it’s about sustainability, balance, and knowing when to ask for help.

