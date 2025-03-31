Mullen Automotive, Inc. Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against MULN

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) securities between February 3, 2023 and March 13, 2024. Mullen purports to be an electronic vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen had no intent of implementing a reverse stock split when in-fact the CEO and the Company believed one was imminent and necessary; (2) Mullen overstated its deals with business partners, including RRDS and MAEO (3) Mullen overstated its battery technology capabilities and partnerships (i.e., Lawrence Hardge related allegations); (4); Mullen misled the investing public about its reverse splits; (5) Mullen and Michery knew or should have known about Lawrence Hardge’s previous convictions for financial crimes and moral turpitude and disclosed this information to investors; and (6) Mullen failed to disclose material information about its financing agreements. The complaint contends that shareholders were harmed when the truth was revealed.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Mullen Automotive Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 14, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

