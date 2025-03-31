Dallas CBP discovers 2.69 kilograms of cocaine inside checked luggage at DFW
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW) seized 2.69 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside an outbound checked luggage bag. Officers took one United States citizen into custody and subsequently turned the traveler over to the DFW Department of Public Safety for processing.
CBP officers located the checked luggage and discovered several sealed packages of a white powdery substance concealed inside the liner of the luggage.
“Our CBP officers work every day to keep our borders safe and secure,” said CBP acting Area Port Director Raul Orona. “CBP is committed to combating drug trafficking at every level and we will continue to relentlessly pursue criminal networks and individuals who contribute to the scourge of drug abuse and addiction.”
CBP officers and agents seize an average of 2,895 pounds of dangerous drugs every day at and between our nation’s air, sea, and land ports of entry. CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.
