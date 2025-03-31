Collège Boréal unveils its new five-year strategic plan: “Horizon 2030: Succeeding Together”

To strengthen its role as a rallying force for Ontario’s French-speaking community, Collège Boréal has set ambitious goals in training, community involvement, innovation, and sustainable development

With a network of 37 sites in 27 communities across Ontario, Collège Boréal has been a key driver of the development, growth, and influence of the Franco-Ontarian community over the past 30 years. With today’s unveiling of its new strategic plan, “Horizon 2030: Succeeding Together,” Boréal is reaffirming its leadership commitment to serving Francophones across the province.

Mission | Vision | Motto

Collège Boréal’s mission defines the shared goal that the institution and its staff strive to achieve:

“Boréal is a Francophone leader that offers high-quality training and services to a diverse clientele. It catalyzes the sustainable development of communities, from the local to the international.”

The College’s vision is the driving inspiration that steers our decisions and actions in a common direction:

“Boréal is known for its enduring impact on communities through its educational programs and support services centred on the socioeconomic integration of its clientele.”

Our motto succinctly conveys Collège Boréal’s primary motivation:

“Nurturing knowledge and invigorating culture”

Areas of Focus and Objectives

Through its range of services, Collège Boréal provides tailored programming built on an inspiring model of socioeconomic integration. Its areas of focus and objectives are grouped into four categories:

Supporting Success Community Impact Agility Sustainability

Values

These values are aligned with our culture and reflected in both individual and organizational behaviours:

Collaboration Commitment/Passion Accountability Respect Openness



Decision-Making Principles

These principles ensure consistency in decision-making at all levels of the College, supporting long-term goals and maintaining Boréal’s strategic directions:

Quality Financial Viability Flexibility and Innovation Social Responsibility Efficiency



Quote

“As Collège Boréal celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we must live up to the expectations of the Franco-Ontarian community, whose support and dedication were instrumental in the creation of our institution. Building on this acquired maturity and supported by a high-performing business model, Boréal is committed to strengthening collaboration with our community and government partners so that our expertise continues to benefit Francophones and Francophiles across the province.”

Daniel Giroux – President of Collège Boréal

Quick Facts

Collège Boréal offers a wide range of programs and services, including post-secondary education (up to the bachelor’s level), employment services, literacy and apprenticeship programs, corporate training, immigration services, and applied research.

Among Ontario’s 24 English- and French-language publicly funded colleges, Collège Boréal has the highest graduate satisfaction rate (for the 18th time in 24 years) and reaches the top of the podium for the 5th time in regard to employer satisfaction.

Read Collège Boréal's 2025–2030 strategic plan on our website: collegeboreal.ca/strategic-plan.

Information

Benoît Clément

Manager – Communications and Media Relations

705-560-6673, ext. 2722

benoit.clement@collegeboreal.ca

About Collège Boréal

Created in Sudbury in 1995, Collège

Boréal is a French-language post-

secondary education and training

institution committed to the

development and growth of the

various Ontario communities it

serves. Through its 37 sites including 8 campuses

in 27 communities, Collège Boréal offers

a high level of expertise in post-

secondary education, basic training,

apprenticeship, immigrant services,

employment services, customized

training and applied research. Learn more:

To find out more about

Collège Boréal’s programs and

services, please visit our website at

collegeboreal.ca or follow

us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn

and X .



“Horizon 2030: Succeeding Together” Collège Boréal unveils its new five-year strategic plan: “Horizon 2030: Succeeding Together”

