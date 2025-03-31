Cell Phone Repairman Who Stashed Customers' Nude Photos Sentenced to Prison

(GALLIPOLIS, Ohio) — A Gallia County man who worked for a cell phone repair business was sentenced to prison today for downloading nude photos from customers’ phones, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



“This crime was the digital equivalent of a peeping Tom hiding in the bushes outside a bedroom window – it’s creepy, and it’s an invasion of privacy,” Yost said. “He will now face serious time for his cybercrimes.”



Calvin Jordan, 27, of Gallipolis, was sentenced to 49 to 51 years in prison. He will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender.



Johnson pleaded guilty in February to a 40-count indictment. The charges include:

Three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (F2)

One count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (F5)

36 counts of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property (F5)

Jordan worked at Direct Computing Solutions (aka DC Solutions) in Gallipolis when the crimes took place. Investigators with the Gallipolis Police Department and Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined that Jordan took possession of customers’ phones and downloaded private photos without their knowledge from December 2021 to April 2022.More than 40 customers – males and females – were victimized, including minors ranging in age from 14 to 17.Attorneys from Yost’s Special Prosecution Section prosecuted the case.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-