UM Faculty of Science and Technology holds first career and internship fair in Hengqin

MACAU, March 31 - To promote talent mobility and exchange between Macao and Hengqin, the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) of the University of Macau (UM) held the first UM FST GBA T&E Career and Internship Fair. Nearly 30 renowned companies from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area participated in the fair, offering about 1,000 job opportunities in the field of technology and engineering. The fair attracted many UM students seeking jobs and career advice.

Speaking at the event, Dai Ningyi, assistant dean of UM FST, said that as an important base for cultivating high-quality science and technology talent, UM has actively expanded and deepened cooperation with enterprises in the Greater Bay Area in recent years to build a broader career development platform for students. The fair, a joint effort between UM, enterprises, and governments of both sides, provided important networking opportunities for students. Chen Jielong, a representative from the Science and Talent Department of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, said that the fair provided comprehensive support for employment and entrepreneurship, offering students valuable opportunities to connect directly with companies in the Greater Bay Area and helping them develop their careers in the region.

The fair featured a rich array of activities, including job matching, resume optimisation guidance, policy interpretation, and mock interviews. Notable corporate executives, such as Ng Hong Kei, general manager of Zhuhai BoardWare Intelligence Technology Limited, Tang Xinmin, vice president of Datastory, and Luo Qiming, head of Macao Newland Technology Co Ltd, were also invited to share their experiences of starting a business in the Greater Bay Area. Participating UM students said that the fair was informative. It gave them the opportunity to interact directly with companies and deepen their understanding of the job market and career development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. Some students found the industry insights shared by the corporate executives impressive and agreed that the sharing session was helpful in their future career planning.

FST graduates more than 700 students every year, providing society with a steady stream of talented individuals. The fair was jointly organised by FST, the Enterprise and Talent Service Center of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute. By working with leading companies in the Greater Bay Area, UM aims to expand career development platforms for students, help Macao’s young people integrate into the region, promote talent mobility between Macao and Hengqin, and foster collaborative innovation in the technology and engineering industries in the Greater Bay Area.