Shareholders that lost money on Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) should contact The Gross Law Firm about pending Class Action - NMRA

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA).

Shareholders who purchased shares of NMRA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Neumora common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents, commenced on or about September 15, 2023.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in order for Neumora to justify conducting its Phase Three Program, Neumora was forced to amend BlackThorn’s original Phase Two trial inclusion criteria to include a patient population with moderate to severe Major Depressive Disorder, MDD, to show that Navacaprant, Neumora’s flagship therapeutic candidate, offered a statistically significant improvement in treating MDD; (2) and to that same end, the Company also added a prespecified analysis to the Phase Two statistical analysis plan, focusing on patients suffering from moderate to severe MDD; and (3) the Phase Two Trials lacked adequate data, particularly in regards to the patient population size and the ratio of male to female patients within the patient population, to be able to accurately predict the results of the KOASTAL-1 study.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 7, 2025.

