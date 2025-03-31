Coody & Co. Financing Expands Operations to Eight New States, Bringing Innovative Home Financing Solutions Nationwide

By broadening our footprint, we’re opening doors to homeownership for thousands of families and strengthening investment opportunities nationwide.” — Jesse Coody

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coody & Co. Financing, a leader in alternative home financing solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into eight new states beyond Texas. The company’s innovative approach to homeownership, designed to serve buyers who don’t meet conventional lending criteria, will now be available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Unlike traditional owner financing models that offer a specific inventory of homes for sale, Coody & Co. takes a unique approach by pre-qualifying clients first, giving them the freedom to choose any home on the market within their buying power. Once a property is selected, Coody & Co. purchases the home and then sells it to the buyer via owner financing. This flexibility allows clients to shop for their ideal home, rather than being limited to a set list of available properties.

With this expansion, Coody & Co. continues its mission of bridging the gap for aspiring homeowners who have the financial ability to own a home but face barriers due to traditional mortgage requirements, such as self-employment, lack of credit history, or other unique financial circumstances. Through this dynamic Owner Financing model, the company helps buyers achieve the dream of homeownership without the rigid constraints of traditional lending while also delivering strong, asset-backed returns for investors.

“This expansion marks a major milestone for Coody & Co.,” said Jesse Coody, President of Coody & Co. Financing. “We’ve seen tremendous success in Texas, and we’re excited to bring our model to new markets where demand for alternative financing solutions is growing. By broadening our footprint, we’re opening doors to homeownership for thousands of families and strengthening investment opportunities nationwide.”

As Coody & Co. scales its operations, the company remains committed to its core values of innovation, transparency, and community impact. The expansion aligns with its broader vision of reshaping the housing market by providing accessible, flexible, and sustainable financing options for homebuyers who are underserved by traditional banks.

For more information on Coody & Co.’s expansion and home financing solutions, visit www.coodyandco.com or contact Hannah Coody at media@coodyandco.com.

About Coody & Co. Financing

Coody & Co. Financing is a creative financing firm specializing in Owner Financing strategies. With a focus on making homeownership more accessible, Coody & Co. offers tailored solutions for buyers who face challenges qualifying for conventional loans. Through a unique, flexible model that allows buyers to choose any home on the market, Coody & Co. removes the traditional barriers to homeownership and helps families secure their dream homes.

