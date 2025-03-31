WomELLE Celebrates Women’s Progress and Possibility at 2025 Summit and Gala

A powerful day of growth, connection, and recognition brought women together for learning and celebration in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 22, 2025, WomELLE welcomed women from across industries and walks of life to The LINQ Hotel in Las Vegas for a day that brought focus, fire, and forward movement. The 2025 WomELLE Summit and Female Voice Awards Gala was a reminder of what happens when women are given space to think bigger, share honestly, and lift one another.

The Summit, themed Find Your Path, Build Your Future, featured a full schedule of sessions that encouraged women to explore career shifts, sharpen their leadership, and reconnect with their purpose. One of the day’s standout moments was the She’s Possible panel, an honest, no-frills conversation among women who have pushed past doubt, barriers, and burnout to carve out something of their own. The panel was moderated by Rosa Flores, award-winning journalist and national correspondent for CNN. Her thoughtful approach created a space where stories flowed and connections deepened.

As evening arrived, the energy turned toward celebration. The Female Voice Awards Gala honored a powerful group of women for their leadership, impact, and presence. Among those recognized were Staci Swiderski, Founder of Family Source Consultants, for her commitment to helping families grow with compassion and care; Virginia W. Harris, President of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., for her lifelong dedication to advocacy and equity; and Nikki Brooker, Founder and CEO of YANA (You Are Not Alone), whose nonprofit is transforming maternal mental health support through programs that bring connection and care to struggling mothers.

Also honored were Ashley Poklar, Clinical Director of the Sentinel Foundation and founder of A Poklar Ponders, was celebrated for her work in trauma-informed care, education, and advocacy, including her leadership in anti-child trafficking initiatives, and Krista Rabidoux, a Partner at Andersen LLP, was honored for her strategic guidance in family business transitions and her long-standing commitment to helping organizations thrive through board leadership and tax expertise.

Carol Perry, President of IF News at IF Management, was acknowledged for her deep experience in talent representation and her role in shaping careers across major news platforms. Sophia DuJardot, Pauline Rogers, Wendy Nguyen and Rosa Flores were also among the women recognized for their unique contributions and continued influence in their respective fields.

“This wasn’t about applause,” said Naghilia Desravines, Founder and CEO of WomELLE. “It was about seeing each other. We created a space where women could put their guard down, tell the truth, and be met with support. Whether someone was on stage, in the audience, or part of a hallway conversation, they mattered and they knew it.”

WomELLE will continue to build spaces for women to grow personally and professionally without pretense and without limits. The 2025 Summit and Gala was one chapter of that mission, and more is on the way.

About WomELLE

WomELLE is an organization committed to empowering women through education, mentorship, and community building. Founded in 2016, it has grown to become a leading voice in women's empowerment, hosting events and programs that inspire and support women worldwide.

For future events and updates, visit www.womelle.com. To download photos and materials from the event, access our media assets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.