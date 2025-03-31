Early festivities soon underway as Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom launch statewide effort to celebrate California’s 175th Anniversary

California 175

As part of the State’s effort to commemorate California’s 175th Anniversary beginning September 9, 2025, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom are launching a working group – across state agencies and departments – to identify different ways people across the Golden State can mark the occasion and celebrate nearly two centuries of growth, innovation, and diversity. An ‘ambassador circle,’ composed of cabinet secretaries, legislative designees, constitutional officers and external partners, will help amplify and support activities throughout the state.

America 250

California’s celebration comes as the country gears up to celebrate 250 years next July. The working group will lead commemorations of both California 175 and America 250, with state agencies and departments celebrating efforts that reflect upon and honor the state’s and country’s history, building on that work to better our communities for the future.

Californians can sign up on the newly launched website to learn more about how the state will be marking this occasion – including different events and activities – as well as America’s 250th birthday during Summer 2026.