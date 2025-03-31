MDC and partners hosting Native Landscaping Workshop and Plant Sale April 5 at Powder Valley Nature Center

KIRKWOOD, Mo.— Attracting wildlife, reducing maintenance, and enjoying multi-seasonal beauty. These are a few of the benefits homeowners discover when landscaping with Missouri’s native plants. Planting natives can also make neighborhoods and communities greener and healthier.

To help homeowners get started and learn more, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Partners for Native Landscaping are hosting a Native Landscaping Workshop and Plant Sale Saturday, April 5 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. The workshop is free and will benefit beginning and advanced native landscape gardeners.

The workshop will begin with a keynote speaker presentation by pollinator conservationist and award-winning author, Heather Holm. Her talk will be titled Native Predatory Wasps: Their Role as Pollinators and Beneficial Insects. Holm has authored four books in the Pollinators of Native Plants series. Her work has been featured in multiple publications such as the New York Times.

Other highlights include a panel discussion on native plant advocacy and a presentation by Erin Goss, native plant initiative coordinator at Shaw Nature Reserve. Goss’ topic will be Harnessing the Wind: Using Native Plant Reproductive Strategies in Landscape Design.

Native plants will be on sale throughout the workshop while supplies last.

Admission to the workshop is free, however attendees should register online in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/493.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

The workshop is sponsored jointly by MDC, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District’s Project Clear, Shaw Nature Reserve, St. Louis Audubon Society’s Bring Conservation Home Program, St. Louis Community College, the St. Louis Chapter of Wild Ones, and Grow Native!.

Native plants have evolved in Missouri’s landscape. They are better acclimated to our climate conditions than exotic plants and resistant to local pests and diseases. This translates into less time, effort and costs in watering, fertilizing and insecticide use.

Likewise, native Missouri wildlife has evolved to coexist and use native plants for cover, food and habitat. So, increasing native plants also tends to increase desirable wildlife, like birds, butterflies and pollinators.

The Partners for Native Landscaping Workshop is part of MDC’s commitment to work with homeowners to sustain healthy and greener communities for both people and wildlife.