Camfil Canada Guide Shows Commercial Building Managers How to Maximize ROI on Air Filters by Considering Pressure Drop

Camfil Canada launches a guide for building managers on the need to consider pressure drop in purchasing decisions for better HVAC function, reduced costs, and progress towards sustainability.

Toronto, Ontario, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada, a leading provider of clean air solutions, has launched an informative new resource tailored to commercial building managers and owners. The guide highlights the importance of selecting air filters with the lowest average pressure drop to improve HVAC system efficiency, lower energy consumption, and enhance operational cost-effectiveness.

By emphasizing the long-term sustainability and operational efficiency benefits of using advanced air filtration systems, Camfil Canada’s team of air filtration experts offers building managers actionable insights for seeking to optimize air quality while achieving significant energy savings.

“Using filters with the lowest average pressure drop results in reduced energy consumption and lower operational costs over time. It also extends equipment life and causes less strain on HVAC systems, which leads to lower maintenance. All of this amounts to cost-effective investment, realizing savings over the filter’s lifespan and improved ROI."

The guide contains detailed written content supplemented by easy-to-understand videos to break down technical aspects of the topic with Camfil Canada air filtration experts Jon Holmes and Jason Turner.

Key topics covered in the article include:

The basics of pressure drop : what pressure drop means, why it is critical in air filtration systems, and why building managers must look at more than just initial pressure drop when selecting a filter.

: what pressure drop means, why it is critical in air filtration systems, and why building managers must look at more than just initial pressure drop when selecting a filter. Why maintaining a lower average pressure drop is important : insights into how filters with the lowest average pressure drop optimize energy consumption and operational efficiency.

: insights into how filters with the lowest average pressure drop optimize energy consumption and operational efficiency. Economic benefits of optimizing pressure drop : cost savings achieved through reduced energy use, extended equipment lifespan, and minimized maintenance needs.

: cost savings achieved through reduced energy use, extended equipment lifespan, and minimized maintenance needs. Environmental impact : how efficient air filtration supports sustainability by reducing energy demand.

: how efficient air filtration supports sustainability by reducing energy demand. How to choose the right filters: guidance on selecting filters with lower pressure drop for better performance and return on investment (ROI).

The newly launched resource also sheds light on how innovative filtration solutions not only enhance equipment performance but also align with sustainable practices to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) for health and productivity.

With decades of experience and expertise in air filtration research, manufacturing, and engineering, Camfil is committed to helping organizations achieve cleaner air indoors, benefiting occupant health and contributing to environmental well-being. The launch of this resource is part of Camfil’s ongoing efforts to educate professionals managing commercial spaces on the importance of advanced air filtration with accessible, actionable resources.

Explore the full guide by visiting Camfil Canada’s blog: https://cleanair.camfil.ca/the-lowest-average-pressure-drop-is-crucial-for-air-filters/

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions



Camfil Canada - Toronto, Ontario Branch



For more than 60 years, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. To learn more, visit https://www.camfil.com/en-ca/.

Media Contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

T: 437-929-1161



Attachment

Camfil Canada Guide Shows Commercial Building Managers How to Maximize ROI on Air Filters by Considering Pressure Drop Camfil Canada launches a guide for building managers on the need to consider pressure drop in purchasing decisions for better HVAC function, reduced costs, and progress towards sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.