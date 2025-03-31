MEDIA ADVISORY: Agriculture Commissioner Troxler to announce details on the Crop Loss Disaster Program for agricultural crop losses in 2024

WHO/WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will announce the start of the application period for the Crop Loss Disaster Program and other important details for farmers who suffered ag crop losses in 2024.

WHEN/WHERE: Tuesday, April 1, 2 p.m.

Gov. Martin Building

4285 Trinity Road

State Fairgrounds, Raleigh



BACKGROUND: Agricultural losses across the state totaled nearly $5 billion, the worst agricultural disaster the state has seen. Some $4.23 billion in ag losses were from Hurricane Helene, with another $696 million in crop losses from statewide drought conditions, Tropical Storm Debby and other weather events. Farmers suffered crop losses from Hurricane Helene alone of over $907 million.

On March 19, the N.C. General Assembly approved over $300 million for agricultural crop losses from 2024, with $200 million earmarked for Western N.C. and Hurricane Helene losses and over $100 million for statewide losses from other weather-related events.

The Crop Loss Disaster Program will be administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

