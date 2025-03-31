ERASED! Podcast Exposes the Truth About Cancel Culture

Cancel culture victims Leila and David Centner take on the fight for free speech

MIAMI, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, David and Leila Centner — Miami-based entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and educators — announced the launch of a new podcast, ERASED!, which tells the story of cancel culture victims through in-depth long-form interviews. Once the new show launches on April 7, it will include guests such as former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, attorney Alan Dershowitz, pizza kingpin “Papa John” Schnatter, and political strategist Roger Stone.

“Cancel culture isn’t going away. If anything, it’s getting worse,” says David Centner, serial entrepreneur and inventor behind critical technology utilized in electronic tolling systems such as E-ZPass and SunPass. “We’ve seen firsthand how false narratives destroy lives. It’s time to shine a light on the people who paid the price but refuse to be silenced.”

David Centner is also the owner of erase.com, a reputation management company that helps businesses and individuals remove negative online content and promote favorable content in an era when online mobs can destroy someone’s entire life overnight.

“It’s not just celebrities and politicians who have to worry about cancel culture; anybody can be a target,” Centner said. “It’s extremely easy to post false or misleading information online, and it’s exceedingly difficult to get that content removed, even when it’s demonstrably untrue.”

ERASED! will explore cancel culture through the perspective of athletes, politicians, artists, authors, comedians, business leaders, and other victims.

The Centners are no strangers to cancel culture, having found themselves on the receiving end of false and malicious smears on multiple occasions in recent years, starting when they resisted mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic at the school they founded, Centner Academy, then again when they attempted to donate $10 million for extensive improvements to a public park.

“The only way to defeat a bully is to stand up to them, which is the whole point of ERASED!,” said Leila Centner. “Too often, victims lay low and hope controversy goes away on its own, but the fact is these lies will impact your life and livelihood forever if you don’t correct the record and stand up for yourself.”

ERASED! will debut on April 7, with new episodes dropping weekly on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Rumble.

