Check Point Software Emerges as a Leader in Attack Surface Management After Acquiring Cyberint, According to Latest GigaOm Radar Report

Cyberint, rebranded as Check Point External Risk Management, offers a comprehensive view of an organization's cyber threats across the open, deep, and dark web

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, has emerged as a leading player in Attack Surface Management (ASM) with its acquisition of Cyberint, as highlighted in the recent GigaOm Radar report. Cyberint, recognized as a top performer in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant, now brings its ASM expertise to Check Point's External Risk Management solution. This combination of automated asset discovery and continuous risk monitoring with advanced threat intelligence provides customers with superior attack surface oversight and enhanced security measures.

According to Gartner, “by 2026, organizations that prioritize their security investments based on a continuous exposure management program will be 3X less likely to suffer a breach,” highlighting the need for a strong ASM solution. The GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management assessed 29 leading ASM solutions, with analyst Chris Ray highlighting Cyberint's performance. According to Ray, “Cyberint achieved its Outperformer status thanks to its innovative approach to threat intelligence and robust integration capabilities. The company's continuous improvement of core features, along with an expanded scope of threat intelligence and more accurate alerts, positions it for significant market growth in the coming years.”

As part of the Check Point Infinity Platform, the External Risk Management solution equips organizations with proactive security capabilities to effectively oversee their attack surface. By merging ongoing asset discovery, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and AI-powered prevention, this solution delivers real-time visibility and automated risk mitigation, integrating smoothly with the Check Point portfolio.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in this space,” said Yochai Corem, VP of External Risk management at Check Point Software Technologies. “Our leadership shows how our customers can benefit from a comprehensive external view mapped to the threats related to their assets and the ability to simplify the remediation to those threats.”

With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, Check Point’s approach ensures organizations can stay ahead of adversaries, reduce exposure, and enhance their overall security posture with ease. Other standout features highlighted in GigaOm’s evaluation include:



Augmented Threat Visibility : Continuous and autonomous scanning of the entire modern attack surface including IP, Domains, third party, dark web and more



: Continuous and autonomous scanning of the entire modern attack surface including IP, Domains, third party, dark web and more Proactive Security Validation : Passive attack surface discovery combined with active exposure validation. This proactive scanning capability tests the exploitability of vulnerabilities and exposures on internet-facing assets so customers can quickly identify and remediate imminent risks



: Passive attack surface discovery combined with active exposure validation. This proactive scanning capability tests the exploitability of vulnerabilities and exposures on internet-facing assets so customers can quickly identify and remediate imminent risks Advanced Threat Intelligence: Through Check Point ThreatCloud AI, the platform provides a combined view, facilitating rapid, real-time threat intelligence sharing, enhancing the speed and effectiveness of threat detection and response



Discover additional details about this award on our blog and access a free copy of the GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management here.



