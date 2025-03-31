Global Trade Management Market Disruptions: The $2.45 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Sustainable Growth Ahead for Global Trade Management Market, Estimated at $2.45 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has unveiled its latest comprehensive analysis of the Global Trade Management (GTM) Market, providing crucial insights for industry leaders aiming to capitalize on this increasingly strategic domain. The newly released reports - 'Market Share: Global Trade Management (GTM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and Market Forecast: Global Trade Management (GTM), 2024-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveal a projected market valuation of $2.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.16% from 2024 to 2030. This research delivers the strategic clarity needed for businesses to navigate shifting trade regulations, customs requirements, and cross-border complexities with confidence.

The Next Growth Frontier in Global Trade Management

In a world defined by supply chain globalization, regulatory flux, and tariff volatility, GTM solutions are emerging as critical platforms for enterprises looking to streamline cross-border operations, ensure trade compliance, and reduce landed costs. Organizations across sectors - automotive, high tech, aerospace, retail, and pharmaceuticals - are deploying GTM platforms to digitize trade documentation, automate export/import controls, and increase visibility into trade flows and duty exposures.

According to Nithin B, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "GTM is no longer a back-office function - it’s a strategic capability for de-risking global supply chains. As AI, blockchain, and real-time trade analytics converge, GTM platforms are redefining how companies engage in global commerce."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis:

Competitive Benchmarking:

Industry Adoption Trends:

Technology Disruption & AI's Role:

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including AEB, Bamboo Rose, Cargosmart, Descartes System Group, E2open, Freightgate, LOG-NET, MIC Customs Solution, Oracle, QAD, SAP, S&P Global, Thomson Reuters, and WiseTech Global.

Why This Matters for GTM Platform Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of GTM solution providers, this research offers a roadmap to identify white spaces in global compliance management, optimize product offerings, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving trade ecosystem. As companies prepare for tighter regulations, ESG reporting, and digitized border processes, GTM vendors must deliver platforms that offer configurability, automated risk assessments, and end-to-end trade visibility.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis:

Unmatched Competitive Analysis:

QKS TrendsNXT on GTM Market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on GTM Market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision-making and validation.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

