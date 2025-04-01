CBS Group CFO Tamar Gakharia’s Fight for Success Modernized the Georgian Economy

"The Blitz" by Tamar Gakharia is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Blitz: A Georgian Daughter’s Rise as a CFO in the Post-Soviet Era" by Tamar Gakharia is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Tamar Gakharia came of age as the Republic of Georgia struggled to rebuild after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Raised by two doctors who lost everything, she was determined to build a future for herself, her family, and her homeland, brick by brick.Just as her dreams of studying abroad began to take shape, love altered her path. At 17, she secretly married a man whose promise was overshadowed by his personal battles—leading to years of turmoil, abuse, and sacrifice.Despite the challenges of her husband’s addiction and incarceration, Gakharia remained steadfast in her ambitions. She completed her studies with honors and built a successful career in banking—all while raising her daughter and shouldering the burdens of a tumultuous marriage. At 25, she took a daring leap into corporate leadership, accepting the role of CFO at a fledgling holding company with a vision to elevate Georgia onto the world stage.Through relentless dedication, she helped transform the company into one of Georgia’s most prominent, battling corruption, bribes, and threats along the way.“I certainly do not think of myself as a hero, but I still believe my story means something,” Gakharia said. “In a way, it is also Georgia’s story, and the history of my people and my country and our survival despite the odds. I think it’s an important one to tell. Especially now, I think, when so many parts of the world are unstable, and so many people are trying to make change. There are many of us out here, not only in Georgia but also in other post-Soviet republics and other emerging nations around the world, trying to build our own palaces and create a better world for our children.”“The Blitz” is a powerful testament to perseverance, the weight of love and sacrifice, and the unbreakable spirit of Georgian women.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorTamar Gakharia is the Chief Financial Officer of CBS Group, one of the largest holding companies in the Republic of Georgia.She graduated with honors from a local university and began her career at the Bank of Georgia, where she held numerous positions and honed her financial expertise. Her success at the bank led her to CBS Group, where she oversees the company’s diverse holdings in finance, real estate, and energy sectors. Tamar resides in Tbilisi with her two children. This is her first book.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Launched in 2016, Forbes Books offers business leaders an innovative publishing model and a premium brand presence. The Forbes Books editorial team works with authors to design, create, distribute, and market books that share their expertise and ideas with the world.Media ContactTate Causey, tcausey@theauthoritycompany.com

