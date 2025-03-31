Attorney General Pamela Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era Lawsuit Against Commonsense Georgia Election Law, Advancing President Trump’s Mandate to End Weaponization

Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi directed the Department of Justice to dismiss its claims in In Re Georgia Senate Bill 202, a Biden-era lawsuit that falsely accused Georgia of intentionally suppressing Black voters’ votes.

“Contrary to the Biden Administration’s false claims of suppression, Black voter turnout actually increased under SB 202,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Georgians deserve secure elections, not fabricated claims of false voter suppression meant to divide us. Americans can be confident that this Department of Justice will protect their vote and never play politics with election integrity.”

The Biden administration fabricated an untrue narrative following the passage of Senate Bill 202 and sued the state of Georgia, claiming without evidence that SB 202 was an intentional scheme to “depress the Black vote” and referring to the basic election legislation as “Jim Crow 2.0.”Some mainstream media outlets and corporate allies of the Biden Administration fueled this falsehood, demonizing Georgians for political gain and triggering boycotts—including Major League Baseball’s relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta—that, by some estimates, cost the state over $100 million in economic losses.

In reality, SB 202’s commonsense reforms—photo ID for all voting, strengthened absentee ballot procedures, and rapid reporting of results—spurred record voter turnout, including among Black Georgians.

“The Department of Justice is done with this disgrace,” said Acting Associate Attorney General and Department of Justice Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle. “There is nothing racist about protecting elections—baseless claims of Jim Crow-style discrimination are the real insult.”

President Trump and Attorney General Bondi are committed to dismantling weaponized litigation and ensuring fair, lawful elections for all Americans. Instead of wasting time on false, divisive lawsuits, the Department of Justice will continue to root out real discrimination, promote common-sense election safeguards, and ensure equality for every American.