Take Part Foundation Hosts Annual Wine Women & Shoes Gala 2025

The Take Part Foundation will host their second annual Wine Women & Shoes gala on May 1, 2025. In its first year of partnering with Wine Women & Shoes, the Take Part Foundation raised more than $250,000.

Event raises funds for rare disease research and supports children and families battling rare diseases

We are incredibly grateful for the support of our partners and sponsors this year. Their generosity and commitment make this event possible. ” — Maria Granados, co-founder of The Take Part Foundation.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Take Part Foundation, a St. Louis-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that identifies and funds medical research for rare pediatric conditions, will host their second annual Wine Women & Shoes gala on May 1, 2025, at the Hawthorn in St. Louis from 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Presented by Robert and Stacey Sappington of The Sappington Family Foundation, proceeds from the gala will support rare pediatric disease research and assist families with the cost of genetic testing, an often expensive but crucial first step toward a diagnosis.In its first year of partnering with Wine Women & Shoes, the Take Part Foundation raised more than $250,000, thanks in large part to the generosity of event sponsors. This year’s dedicated sponsors include presenting sponsor The Sappington Family Foundation, ​​Phoenix Metals, Truck Centers Inc., Pace Properties, Opus Group, Tri Tech Automation, Believe Bank, JBloom, My Beloved Bridal, Opulence Planning Group, Cass Bank, Bank of Old Monroe, Technology Partners, Walgreens and McKelvey Homes.The gala will spotlight Take Part’s impact on rare disease research, including the launch of a new initiative supporting Gould Syndrome research. Additionally, the foundation will highlight its vital work at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, funding over $115,000 in genetic testing for families facing insurance denials. The evening will be emceed by Take Part co-founders Matt and Maria Granados, with a special live auction led by Ashlee Meier of Champion of Joy and entertainment provided by DJ Neal Hopson. The event will culminate in a stylish fashion show sponsored by My Beloved Bridal and Jbloom, with hair and makeup by The Color Room, making for an unforgettable night dedicated to rare disease awareness.Family impact stories will also be shared, including that of the Woods family, whose son Landon is a rare disease warrior with Gould Syndrome. Through their connection with Take Part, the Woods family has worked to raise awareness and fund vital research for this rare condition. The ongoing partnership between Take Part and Will B Inspired will also be highlighted, showcasing both organizations' meaningful work to support veteran and first responder families of children facing rare conditions.Attendees of the upcoming gala can expect to enjoy a luxury marketplace curated by vendors such as Claire Flowers, Stephanie Keyser, Kindred Spirits Design Co, Jbloom, Poppy & Pine and The Luxury Pear, alongside culinary delights from renowned partners including Vangel's, Crushed Red, the Welded Horn, Grazeful Gatherings and Russo's Catering. Wine lovers can indulge in selections from Scout & Cellar, Wagner Family Wines, Tattoo Girl, Amos Cellars and Angels & Cowboys. The event will also include designer handbag and jewelry raffles, a live auction with exciting prizes such as a surprise baseball experience from a Cardinals legend, and more. One lucky winner will also take home a dream closet filled with over $7,500 worth of prizes.“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our partners and sponsors this year,” said Maria Granados, co-founder of The Take Part Foundation. “Their generosity and commitment make this event possible. Thanks to their enthusiasm, we can continue our vital work and expand our impact on the rare disease community.”For more information or to donate to the Take Part Foundation, visit https://take-part.org/donate-now/ About the Take Part FoundationThe Take Part Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping children with rare and undiagnosed diseases thrive. Too often, the research needed to advance life-altering therapies for children with rare conditions lacks adequate funding. Take Part funds research, provides resources for rare and undiagnosed families to better tell their stories and assists with access to genetic testing needed for a diagnosis. The nonprofit was founded by Matt and Maria Granados, parents of Natalie, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, PYROXD1. The foundation empowers families of children with rare diseases, allowing anyone to “take part” in fighting for what’s possible. Learn more at https://take-part.org/ ###

