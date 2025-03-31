Konica Minolta Named Title Sponsor for Inaugural What’s Happenin’ Cares Charity Golf Event Benefiting the American Cancer Society

Ramsey, NJ, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its role as one of the official Title Sponsors of the inaugural What’s Happenin’ Cares, Inc. charity golf event, hosted by the nonprofit arm of Industry Analysts, Inc. The highly anticipated event will be held on August 18, 2025 at the world-renowned Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

This premiere charity event will bring together an influential mix of office technology manufacturers, office equipment resellers, leasing companies and vendor partners for a full day of golf, networking and purpose-driven giving. United under a shared mission, attendees will rally in support of the American Cancer Society, whose vital work enhances the lives of cancer patients and their families through breakthrough research, patient advocacy and support services.

“As a global leader in office technology, Konica Minolta is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility and supporting causes that impact so many of us,” said Michael Mathé, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta. “It’s an honor to serve as a Title Sponsor for the very first What’s Happenin’ Cares charity event. Being part of this inaugural initiative not only reflects our values but also reinforces the power of partnership and purpose in driving meaningful change.”

With purpose at its core, the event will be a bold step in uniting the office technology industry, offering the opportunity to not only enjoy the pristine greens of the iconic Oakland Hills Country Club, but also take part in networking opportunities, sponsor showcases and on-course challenges, all designed to raise critical funds for the fight against cancer.

“Bringing this to life has been a vision years in the making, and we couldn’t have asked for a more committed partner than Konica Minolta,” said Andy Slawetsky, Founder of What’s Happenin’ Cares, Inc. “Their leadership in stepping up as a Title Sponsor sets the tone for what’s possible when our industry comes together and how we show up in support of such crucial causes.”

Proceeds from the event will directly support the American Cancer Society’s life-saving mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support.

To learn more about the event, become a sponsor, register to play or simply donate, visit the What’s Happenin’ Charity Golf Tournament website.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates “20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America’s Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times, recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About What’s Happenin’ Cares, Inc.

What’s Happenin’ Cares, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded by Industry Analysts, Inc. to support charitable causes through industry-driven events. The organization’s inaugural charity golf tournament will unite business technology companies, their vendors, and partners to help make a difference in the fight against cancer.

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

