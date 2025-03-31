7 Days for the Troops Becomes Official Chapter of Purple Heart Homes at Inaugural ‘A Southern Salute to the Troops’ Event

Statesville, N.C., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH) announced the addition of 7 Days for the Troops as an official chapter of PHH during the inaugural ‘A Southern Salute to the Troops’ event, held Thursday, March 20, in Tupelo, Mississippi. This partnership reflects a commitment to providing Veterans with safe, accessible and dignified housing.

The event began with a VIP cocktail hour featuring a performance by local Tupelo artist Leah Rose. This was followed by a Missing Man Ceremony, guest readings and musical performances by Joshua Ray Hudson. The evening led up to a keynote address from special guest, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The event honored the impactful work of both organizations and marked a significant milestone in their shared mission to serve more Veterans in need.

“Tonight is special for another reason,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “It’s my distinct honor to officially announce the addition of 7 Days for the Troops as a Purple Heart Homes Chapter. While we’ve partnered on many projects over the years, I’m confident and overjoyed that we will now achieve even greater results—together. As Scott has said many times, ‘We are stronger together.’ Scott, Emily and the entire 7 Days team—welcome to the family.”

The event marked the culmination of a long-standing partnership between Purple Heart Homes and 7 Days for the Troops, led by Founder and Executive Director Scott Burns—a U.S. Marine Veteran and passionate advocate for those who have served.

“I believe last night showed what can happen when like-minded people get together for the same mission of helping Veterans,” said Burns. “As we move forward, I’m excited about what the future holds—not only for our two organizations—but most importantly, for the Veterans whose lives will be changed through our efforts.”

The addition of the chapter will allow 7 Days for the Troops to operate with greater resources and infrastructure, while continuing its mission to serve Veterans across the nation. With this expansion, Purple Heart Homes strengthens its national network, supporting a growing list of more than 1,400 Veterans in need of housing assistance.

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa.org

About 7 Days for the Troops

Founded by Marine Corps Veteran Scott Burns, 7 Days for the Troops, a chapter of Purple Heart Homes, has been supporting disabled Veterans for over 15 years. Our mission is to address the unmet needs of those who have served, providing essential resources like financial assistance, equipment and community support. Through fundraising events and outreach programs, we bring together volunteers and donors to ensure no Veteran is forgotten. We are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of our nation’s heroes, helping them overcome challenges and live fulfilling lives. Learn more at 7daysforthetroops.org

Dylan Sutton Purple Heart Homes 980-866-3488 pr@phhusa.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.