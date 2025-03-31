Sierra Tucson Partners with Blue Cross® Blue Shield® of Arizona

Respected behavioral health treatment center now in network with leading health insurance provider

TUCSON, Ariz., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Tucson is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Blue Cross® Blue Shield® of Arizona, an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Being in network with this highly respected health insurance provider allows Sierra Tucson to increase access to care for individuals who are struggling with mental health and addiction concerns. Together, Sierra Tucson and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will assist in meeting the ever-growing need for quality behavioral healthcare services.

Sierra Tucson is also able to work with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona policyholders outside of the state of Arizona through the insurance company’s BlueCard® program, making services available to individuals nationwide.

“Our goal at Sierra Tucson is to be a trusted source in the provision of integrated behavioral healthcare,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Timothy Palus. “Through our collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, we have the opportunity to support those in need in our community and across the country.”

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addictions, the effects of trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit www.sierratucson.com.

Sonie Lee Sierra Tucson (800) 842-4487 Sonia.Lee@sierratucson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.