Blacknut Enriches Smart TV Gaming experience with launch of Blacknut Companion app

The demand for interactive content is undeniable...For our partners, this represents a chance to tap into the rising demand for gaming experiences, giving users a taste of and encouraging adoption.” — Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut

PARIS, FRANCE, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacknut , the leading cloud gaming service dedicated to bringing gaming to every screen, launches its new Companion App, including as an initial feature a virtual mobile gamepad designed to seamlessly transform smartphones into controllers for gaming on Smart TVs. Having debuted in beta on LG Smart TVs, the Companion App, now Live across all Blacknut TV applications, represents another leap forward in Blacknut’s commitment to redefining the gaming experience on television.The Blacknut Gamepad Companion app is engineered to aid in the seamless, hardware free, discovery of video games for new users(1). Beyond simplifying access in solo game discovery, this innovation is also being engineered for multiplayer experiences and broader compatibility with laptops, tablets, and other connected devices(2). As Blacknut continues to test and refine this new feature, its vision remains clear: deliver the most quality, convenient cloud gaming experience possible on TV screens worldwide.Today’s consumers are no longer just watching—they want to engage. The rise of interactive entertainment underscores a fundamental shift in media consumption, with gaming emerging as the key driver of this trend. With a growth of 50% in 2024 of Blacknut’s audience playing on TV, there is definitive evidence users are seeking seamless, frictionless ways to access gaming experiences. As the appetite for interactive content grows, Blacknut provides partners with a powerful, ready-to-deploy solution that enhances engagement, expands entertainment offerings, and captures audiences eager for more than just passive viewing.Blacknut’s cloud gaming platform is already integrated across a growing list of TV manufacturers and operating systems, including WebOs by LG, Tizen by Samsung, VIDAA (available on JVC, Philips, et al), as well as Google TV, Android TV, and Amazon FireTVOS.With the Blacknut Companion app, Blacknut further strengthens its footprint in the TV ecosystem, giving partners new ways to engage their audiences and elevate the entry to home gaming experiences.The Gamepad Companion app is now available to all Smart TV manufacturers looking to offer players a native cloud gaming discovery tool without the immediate need of a physical controller.1) The Blacknut Companion app is available for configure for all Blacknut games but is not attended to replace a console for complex gameplay2) Feature coming soon--------About BlacknutBlacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with 500+ premium titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. Blacknut was awarded the Red Herring 2021 Top 100 Winner, in Europe.

