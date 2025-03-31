INE Security Highlights the Critical Importance of Backing Up Cybersecurity Skills in Honor of World Backup Day

Cary, NC, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with World Backup Day, INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, is underscoring the vital need to back up not just data, but also cybersecurity professional skills. Digital threats are increasingly sophisticated, and ensuring that cybersecurity teams are up-to-date and prepared for threat incidents is as crucial as backing up company data.

“Just as you wouldn’t leave your company’s data unprotected, leaving your cybersecurity team without a backup plan for their skills is a risk no organization can afford,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “World Backup Day serves as a perfect reminder of the importance of continuous learning and preparedness in the cybersecurity realm.”

INE Security offers several key initiatives to support cybersecurity professionals and cybersecurity training for organizations in backing up their skills:

Prevent Knowledge Loss: Access to INE Security’s exclusive, expertly curated content helps prevent skill degradation. The latest insights and practices in cybersecurity support continuous learning, ensuring professionals stay ahead of potential security vulnerabilities.





Disaster Recovery Practice: INE Security provides hands-on experience in managing critical incidents through real-world scenarios simulated in virtual machine environments. This risk-free setting allows professionals to practice and perfect their incident response strategies without the real-world consequences of a security breach.





Cross-Training Protection: With an extensive selection of labs covering Networking , Cybersecurity, and Cloud disciplines, INE Security encourages a comprehensive skills backup strategy for security professionals and the organizations they work for. This cross-training ensures that teams can handle cyber threats across different platforms and systems, boosting overall security posture.

This World Backup Day, INE Security invites organizations and professionals to reflect on their backup strategies, not only for their data but also for their essential cybersecurity skills. Investing in skill backups is investing in the future security and resilience of both individual careers and organizational assets.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Kathryn Brown INE 917-715-0911 kbrown@ine.com

