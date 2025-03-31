Perma-Fix to Present at Gabelli Funds’ 11th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium in New York City on April 3rd

ATLANTA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced that Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Gabelli Funds’ 11th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium, being held on Thursday, April 3rd at the Harvard Club in New York City. Mr. Duff and Mr. Naccarato are scheduled to present at 1:15 PM ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

The 11th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium draws companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of environmental remediation and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental remediation, decontamination and decommissioning, demolition, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities nationwide.

