Guggenheim Securities Hires Andy McEnroe to Expand Aerospace, Defense & Government Investment Banking

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Andy McEnroe has joined the firm as a Managing Director to focus on advising companies in the aerospace, defense technology & government services sectors. Mr. McEnroe will be based in Tysons, Virginia.

Mr. McEnroe joins Guggenheim after a decade at Raymond James, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the Defense & Government Investment Banking group. Prior to Raymond James, Mr. McEnroe was a member of the Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Investment Banking team at BB&T Capital Markets (formerly known as BB&T Capital Markets | Windsor Group). He was recently named to Executive Mosaic’s 2025 Wash100 list, which recognizes the 100 most influential executives impacting the government services and contracting market.

“Andy is a significant addition to our growing aerospace, defense & government investment banking team,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Andy has established himself as a respected M&A advisor for defense technology and government services companies as well as with financial sponsors invested in the sector. We welcome Andy to Guggenheim and look forward to his success on our platform.”

Mr. McEnroe earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from Washington and Lee University and his MBA, dean’s honors with distinction, from Columbia Business School. He is also an Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) National Capital Region Board Member.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

