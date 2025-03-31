Acoramidis Shows Statistically Significant Improvements in Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients with Variant ATTR-CM

Acoramidis’s hazard ratio of .41 for time to ACM or first CVH versus placebo in the ATTRibute-CM study subgroup of ATTRv-CM patients achieved statistical significance in a pre-specified analysis





PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today presented results showing statistically significant improvements in clinical outcomes as compared to placebo for time to all-cause mortality (ACM) or first cardiovascular-related hospitalization (CVH) in both variant (ATTRv) and wild-type (ATTRwt) transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) patients from a pre-specified subgroup analysis of ATTRibute-CM, its Phase 3 trial of acoramidis in ATTR-CM. These data were presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo in a poster presentation by Margot Davis, M.D. of Vancouver General Hospital, Canada. Acoramidis is a selective small molecule, orally administered, near-complete (≥90%) transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer.

“Variant ATTR-CM patients’ condition often presents at an earlier age and progresses more rapidly than patients with wild-type disease, which translates into a worse prognosis in many such patients. We know that pathogenic TTR variant tetramers are less stable than the wild-type tetramer and this property is directly responsible for the more aggressive disease trajectory for these patients. The findings from the ATTRibute-CM trial clearly demonstrate that the rapid and sustained increases in serum TTR levels upon initiation of acoramidis treatment in variant ATTR-CM patients were similar if not greater than those observed in wild-type ATTR-CM patients,” said Jonathan Fox, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief medical officer of BridgeBio Cardiorenal. “This provides evidence that acoramidis is the only disease-modifying therapy that provides near-complete stabilization of TTR, improving clinical outcomes in both variant and wild-type ATTR-CM patients to an extent that is independently statistically significant in both subgroups.”

“Given the significant unmet need for patients with ATTRv-CM, we are highly encouraged by the magnitude of efficacy seen with acoramidis. A pre-specified analysis in the ATTRv-CM population has shown a statistically significant 59% hazard reduction for the composite of ACM and CVH at Month 30, demonstrating that acoramidis can make a profound impact on patients’ lives,” said Kevin Alexander, M.D. of Stanford University School of Medicine.

Relative increases in serum TTR concentrations resulting from greater TTR stability have been associated with reduced risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in the general population in recent literature.1 The serum TTR level increase with acoramidis was accompanied by a significant reduction in the risk of ACM or first CVH versus placebo in both the ATTRv-CM (59.1% risk reduction, .41 hazard ratio) and ATTRwt-CM (31.2% risk reduction, .69 hazard ratio) subgroups. Acoramidis treatment also led to a greater proportional increase in serum TTR in ATTRv-CM patients and achieved similar absolute serum TTR levels in both ATTRv- and ATTRwt-CM patients, which is an in vivo reflection of acoramidis’ near-complete (≥90%) TTR stabilization.

Additional acoramidis poster presentations and moderated posters at the ACC Annual Scientific Sessions & Expo included:

Acoramidis Improves NYHA Class at Month 30 Versus Placebo in Patients with ATTR-CM: Results from the ATTRibute-CM Study shared by Kevin Alexander, M.D. of Stanford University School of Medicine In the ATTRibute-CM study, acoramidis treatment resulted in a greater proportion of patients whose New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class was stable or improved at Month 30 vs placebo, indicating better stabilization in their heart failure symptoms and functional status. The NYHA classification system categorizes heart failure patients into four classes based on a clinical assessment of their physical activity limitations and associated symptoms due to their condition

In Participants Treated with Acoramidis, Addition of Concomitant Tafamidis Did Not Further Increase Serum TTR Levels shared by Mathew Maurer, M.D. of Columbia University Irving Medical Center The poster showed that in patients with ATTR-CM, treatment with acoramidis significantly increased serum TTR levels whether compared to placebo alone or in those who received placebo as well as tafamidis. Conversely, the addition of tafamidis to acoramidis did not demonstrate any further increase in serum TTR levels, reflecting the lack of any additional stabilization benefit of serum TTR from tafamidis in vivo, as previously demonstrated in vitro. The safety profile in this limited dataset of concomitant acoramidis and tafamidis was similar to the overall safety profile of acoramidis alone

Primary Endpoint Efficacy Results in the ATTRibute-CM Study: Pre-specified Sensitivity Analyses Addressed Tafamidis Use shared by Daniel P. Judge, M.D. of Medical University of South Carolina Pre-specified analyses showed consistent results with the primary analysis, demonstrating that the concomitant use of tafamidis did not alter the statistical significance of the primary efficacy endpoint

Acoramidis-mediated Early Increase in Serum Transthyretin Level Reduces Cardiovascular-related Hospitalizations and Mortality: Insights from the ATTRibute-CM Study shared by Nitasha Sarswat, M.D. of UChicago Medicine In this post-hoc analysis of ATTRibute-CM, incremental increases in serum TTR levels on Day 28, achieved with acoramidis, may independently predict greater reduction in risks of cardiovascular mortality and of first CVH in patients with ATTR-CM

Robustness of Primary Endpoint Efficacy Results with Acoramidis in ATTR-CM in the ATTRibute-CM Study: Pre-specified NT-proBNP Sensitivity Analyses shared by Jan Griffin, M.D. of Medical University of South Carolina This poster shows that pre-specified sensitivity analyses using higher N-terminal pro-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) thresholds for declaring a difference in the changes in NT-proBNP levels between the treatment arms showed consistent efficacy favoring acoramidis in patients with ATTR-CM. This confirms the robustness of the acoramidis treatment effect regardless of NT-proBNP progression thresholds

Geographic Healthcare Disparities and Diagnostic Trends Among Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy shared by Joshua Mitchell, M.D. of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Findings presented show that the diagnosed prevalence of amyloid has significantly increased since 2017 in the setting of available treatment, improved awareness and less invasive diagnostics. However, there remain geographic disparities and racial differences in ATTR-CM prevalence



Acoramidis is approved as Attruby by the U.S. FDA and is approved as BEYONTTRA by the European Commission and Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency with all labels specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR. More data on the benefit of Attruby for ATTRv-CM patients is planned for future medical meetings.

About Attruby™ (acoramidis)

Attruby is the first near-complete (≥90%) stabilizer of Transthyretin (TTR) approved in the U.S. for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. Attruby was generally well-tolerated. The most common side effects were mild and included diarrhea and abdominal pain that were resolved without drug discontinuation. BridgeBio offers an extensive suite of programs to help patients access our medicines.

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio; NASDAQ:BBIO) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

