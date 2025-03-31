Regulatory Data Market to Reach $9.1 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 17.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Factors such as surge in regulatory complexity and advancements in AI & automation drive the growth of the regulatory data market.

Wilmington, Delaware, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Regulatory Data Market by Application (Compliance Systems, Financial Transaction Systems, Cloud Infrastructures, Data Storage, Transfer & Processing Systems, and Identify Management Systems), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2033". According to the report, the "regulatory data market" was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Increase in regulatory complexity and advancements in AI & automation are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global regulatory data market. However, lack of standardization across regulations is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of RegTech solutions is further likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $1.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.1 billion CAGR 17.6% Segments covered Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increase in Regulatory Complexity Advancements in AI and Automation Opportunities Surge in adoption of RegTech Solutions Increase in Focus on ESG and Sustainability Regulations Restraints Lack of Standardization Across Regulations Integration Challenges with Existing Systems





The compliance systems segment dominated the market in 2023.

By application, the compliance systems segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the regulatory data market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in regulatory requirements, advancements in AI-driven compliance solutions, and rise in focus on risk management across industries, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the cloud infrastructure segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of cloud-based compliance solutions, scalability, and the need for real-time regulatory data processing. Increase in demand for efficient compliance solutions, which drives segment growth in the regulatory data market.

The large enterprise segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than three-fifths of the Regulatory data market revenue, owing to companies have greater financial resources, advanced technological infrastructure, and a higher need for compliance with complex regulations. These organizations deal with vast amounts of data and are subject to strict regulatory requirements, making it essential for them to invest in reliable regulatory data solutions to avoid risks and penalties, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 20.1% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing smaller businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of regulatory compliance. With rising digitalization and stricter regulations across industries, SMEs are adopting cost-effective and scalable regulatory data solutions to streamline operations and stay competitive. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global Regulatory data market.

The others segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By industry vertical, the others segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-fourth of the regulatory data market revenue as industries handle large amounts of sensitive data and operate under strict regulations. Government policies, data protection laws, and compliance requirements drive these sectors to invest in regulatory data solutions to ensure transparency, security, and legal compliance, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the energy and utilities segment are expected to attain the largest CAGR of 21.7% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to to increasing regulatory pressures related to environmental sustainability, carbon emissions, and energy efficiency. As governments worldwide enforce stricter regulations on energy consumption and renewable energy adoption, companies in this sector must comply with complex reporting and monitoring requirements. Thereby, driving the growth of this segment in the global regulatory data market.

Europe held a major share of the market in 2023.

By region, the Europe segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, contributing for more than two-fifths of the regulatory data market revenue, owing to strong its strict data protection laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and strong regulatory frameworks across industries such as finance, healthcare, and energy. European businesses and government institutions are required to comply with complex legal requirements, driving the demand for regulatory data solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2033, owing to rapid economic growth, increasing digitalization, and evolving regulatory frameworks. As industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan expand, there is a rise in need for businesses to comply with new and evolving regulations, particularly in finance, manufacturing, and data privacy, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Refinitiv, Bloomberg

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Moody's Analytics

SAS Institute

CUBE Content Governance Global Limited

MetricStream.

Finastra,

Experian Inc.

Veeva Systems, Inc.

Accenture

COMPLY

Regology

RegDesk, Inc.

QbD Group

IQVIA Inc.

Compliance.ai

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the regulatory data market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the regulatory data market analysis from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing regulatory data market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the regulatory data market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing regulatory data market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global regulatory data market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Regulatory Data Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Application

Compliance Systems

Financial Transaction Systems

Cloud Infrastructures

Data Storage

Transfer and Processing Systems

Identify Management Systems

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

