Salad Disrupts AI Transcription Market: Highest Accuracy at the Lowest Cost

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salad Technologies, a leader in distributed cloud computing, today announced the launch of the upgraded Salad Transcription API, delivering the highest accuracy in the industry for AI batch transcription at the lowest cost.

Ranking No.1 in an accuracy benchmark (95.1% accuracy rate), Salad’s API outperforms all major market alternatives, such as Deepgram, Assembly AI, Amazon Transcribe, Google Speech-to-Text, and OpenAI Whisper. The API is priced at just $0.16 per hour - at least 40% lower than competing APIs.

Designed for high-volume enterprise batch transcription, this launch sets a new industry standard - combining cutting-edge AI accuracy with unprecedented affordability. With asynchronous processing, the API can transcribe millions of hours of audio in parallel, making it genuinely built for scale.

“There is an epidemic of overcharging in AI transcription today. Enterprises and startups have been forced to overpay for Transcription APIs as providers passed on the high cost of custom model research, large team sizes, and datacenter GPUs for inference to customers,” said Bob Miles, CEO of Salad Technologies.

“With Salad’s Transcription API, we’ve broken that cycle - delivering best-in-class accuracy while halving the cost to customers. Without training a proprietary model, Salad has taken an open source, multi-step, multimodal approach to ship the most powerful, cost-effective batch transcription API available today.”

The API delivers transcription, translation, summarization, custom prompts, and custom vocabulary as a fully unified solution - no hidden fees, upcharges, or secondary API calls - just one all-inclusive rate for every advanced feature.

Accuracy Benchmark Results

Results from an accuracy benchmark over the CommonVoice5.1 dataset show the Salad Transcription API achieved the highest Word Accuracy Rate in English (95.1%), Spanish (96.8%), and German (96.3%) and the lowest Word Error Rate (WER).

The benchmark processed over 1 million audio files, surpassing 4,500 hours of audio, and with new in-house optimizations, Salad Transcription API outperformed all six major API providers in accuracy across multiple languages.

The API also shows industry-best accuracy for Russian (96.3%), Italian (93.3%), Portuguese (92%), and French (92%).





“With this API, our goal is to democratize the AI Transcription landscape and help companies realize massive cost savings at a price point that unlocks new use cases with the industry’s best accuracy,” said Bob Miles, CEO of Salad Technologies.

About Salad Technologies

Salad Technologies is a leader in distributed cloud computing, leveraging idle consumer and datacenter GPUs to deliver high-performance compute at industry-low costs.

