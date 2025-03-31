MoneyShow Announces “Income, Growth, and Value Virtual Expo” on Apr. 29-30, 2025

Upcoming online event to feature 15-plus speakers, and world-class educational and networking opportunities, with a focus on enhancing attendees’ investing and trading skills

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyShow , a leading producer of live and online financial conferences for investors, traders, and financial advisors, is pleased to announce the upcoming “Income, Growth, and Value Virtual Expo” on Apr. 29-30, 2025. This fully virtual event will bring together more than 15 renowned speakers who will help attendees unlock hidden value from equities and safeguard their portfolios against volatility.

MoneyShow conferences are recognized for offering premier educational experiences while fostering productive networking environments. The upcoming wholly virtual and actionable event will provide attendees with key insights on new profit opportunities for 2025, regardless of investing approach. Experts will share new strategies to help guide traders and investors to greater yields, identify companies with hyper-growth potential, buy the best assets at cost-effective price points, and discover stocks, sectors, and alternative investments that will help them reach their financial goals.

This summit will bring together leading economists, market analysts, money managers, and professional traders. Attendees will get a 360-degree view of what assets are most promising and how to capitalize on these trends.

The virtual format will allow attendees to access live market analysis, portfolio recommendations, and a wealth of educational resources. Interactive features include virtual booths showcasing investment opportunities, one-on-one Zoom meetings with company representatives, and insightful presentations. Participants can also engage directly with thought leaders, access exclusive discounts, and win prizes during illuminating sessions.

Notable speakers include Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman and CEO, Ault and Company; Omar Ayales, Editor of Gold Charts R Us; Nancy Davis, Managing Partner and CIO, Quadratic Capital Management, LLC; John Divine, Senior Financial Markets Editor, U.S. News and World Report; Jamie Dlugsoch, Editor, The Rational Trader; and Avi Gilburt, Esq., Founder, ElliotWaveTrader.net. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with these industry leaders, gaining valuable insights to strengthen their market strategies in 2025.

The full roster of speakers can be accessed here:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2025/april/accredited-virtual-expo/speakers/

Sponsors and partners of the expo include prestigious organizations such as The Deal Alliance, Crown Exploration, Investor’s Business Daily, and MarketWatch.

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, highlighted the significance of the coming event, “Markets have experienced increased volatility due to the announcement of sweeping tariffs, retaliatory measures from trading partners, stubborn inflation metrics, and more. However, the tumult in the markets and risk-off sentiment also presents unique and new opportunities for investors to earn higher yields and robust potential returns. Our line-up of speakers includes veteran investors, highly successful traders, and renowned financial experts. They will share up-to-date insights to help attendees optimize their portfolios for growth – and protect against macroeconomic headwinds throughout 2025.”

MoneyShow has partnered with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to amplify the digital reach of the event. IBN's extensive network includes over 5,000 syndication partners , such as Apple News and MarketWatch, as well as 60+ IBN brands with millions of followers. As the official media sponsor, IBN will enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the event through cutting-edge digital and social media strategies.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, emphasized the value of the event, stating, “MoneyShow events are industry flagship events that draw highly-sought after speakers and a high-calibre audience. Educational resources and the depth of market intelligence at these events has proven to be invaluable, particularly during periods of heightened uncertainty. This conference shall offer unparalleled opportunities to optimize investing and trading strategies, discover exceptional value in both income and growth stocks, as well as leverage hidden opportunities across a variety of financial instruments in 2025. We are excited to collaborate with MoneyShow and deliver a powerful experience for attendees.”

Registration for the event is available at the following link:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2025/april/accredited-virtual-expo/?scode=035323

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists, and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow’s interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader. With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

General Inquiries:

Michael Scalisi

Business Development, Media Partnerships

MScalisi@MoneyShow.com

941-373-2262

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.