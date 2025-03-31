This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.
Affected Product
- Product Names:
- DLP Aortic Root Cannula
- MiAR Cannula
- DLP Aortic Root Cannula with Vent Line
- Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model:
- DLP Aortic Root Cannula
- 20613994495451/11012
- 20613994495482/11014
- MiAR Cannula
- 20613994495468/11012L
- 20613994495499/11014L
- DLP Aortic Root Cannula with Vent Line
- 20613994495390/21012
- 20613994495406/21014
- DLP Aortic Root Cannula
- Lot Numbers: See Full List of Affected Devices below
What to Do
- Do not use any unused Aortic Root Cannulas from affected lots.
On February 5, 2025, Medtronic sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:
For Health Care Providers
- Monitor patients who were previously supported using this device according to your normal follow-up procedures. There are no additional risks to patients who previously received support using an impacted device.
For Health Care Facilities
- Review inventory for affected product lots.
- Identify and quarantine all unused affected product.
- Contact Medtronic Customer Service Return at 1-800-854-3570, Option 1 then Option 4, to arrange for return of unused affected product and credit.
- The facility’s Medtronic sales representative can help with the return process as needed.
- Complete the Customer Confirmation Form and send by email to RS.CFQFCA@medtronic.com, even if there is no affected product at the facility.
- Share the notification with others at the facility and with other facilities who may have received affected product from your facility.
- Keep a copy of the letter for facility records.
Reason for Recall
Medtronic is recalling Aortic Root Cannulas due to the risk for unexpected loose material in the male luer used in the cannula. The loose material has the potential to become dislodged and cause serious patient adverse health consequences, including injuries caused by delayed therapy, stroke, and death.
There have been no reported injuries and no reports of death.
Device Use
Aortic Root Cannulas are used for six hours or less during surgery with the heart-and-lung machine (cardiopulmonary bypass) . The cannula may also be used to remove air from the major artery (aorta) when a bypass procedure is finished.
Contact Information
Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact their Medtronic field representative or Customer Service at 1-800-854-3570.
Full List of Affected Devices
Additional FDA Resources
Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.
How do I report a problem?
Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.