This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

  • Product Names: 
    • DLP Aortic Root Cannula 
    • MiAR Cannula
    • DLP Aortic Root Cannula with Vent Line
  • Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model: 
    • DLP Aortic Root Cannula
      • 20613994495451/11012
      • 20613994495482/11014 
    • MiAR Cannula
      • 20613994495468/11012L
      • 20613994495499/11014L
    • DLP Aortic Root Cannula with Vent Line
      • 20613994495390/21012
      • 20613994495406/21014
  • Lot Numbers: See Full List of Affected Devices below

What to Do  

  • Do not use any  unused Aortic Root Cannulas from affected lots.

On February 5, 2025, Medtronic sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:

For Health Care Providers

  • Monitor patients who were previously supported using this device according to your normal follow-up procedures. There are no additional risks to patients who previously received support using an impacted device. 

For Health Care Facilities

  • Review inventory for affected product lots. 
  • Identify and quarantine all unused affected product.
  • Contact Medtronic Customer Service Return at 1-800-854-3570, Option 1 then Option 4, to arrange for return of unused affected product and credit.  
    • The facility’s Medtronic sales representative can help with the return process as needed. 
  • Complete the Customer Confirmation Form and send by email to RS.CFQFCA@medtronic.com, even if there is no affected product at the facility. 
  • Share the notification with others at the facility and with other facilities who may have received affected product from your facility. 
  • Keep a copy of the letter for facility records. 

Reason for Recall   

Medtronic is recalling Aortic Root Cannulas due to the risk for unexpected loose material in the male luer used in the cannula. The loose material has the potential to become dislodged and cause  serious patient adverse health consequences, including injuries caused by delayed therapy, stroke, and death.

There have been no reported injuries and no reports of death. 

Device Use 

Aortic Root Cannulas are used for six hours or less during surgery with the heart-and-lung machine (cardiopulmonary bypass) . The cannula may also be used to remove air from the major artery (aorta) when a bypass procedure is finished.  

Contact Information  

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact their Medtronic field representative or Customer Service at 1-800-854-3570.

Full List of Affected Devices 

2022020438 
2022030157 
2022030297 
2022030478 
2022030747 
2022040309 
2022040902 
2022050053 
2022050697 
2022050698 
2022060347 
2022061333 
2022070054 
2022070055 
2022081070 
2022081428 
202209C071 
202211C054 
2023020719 
2023020720 
2023030372 
2023031531 
2023040161 
2023040433 
2023040806 
2023041172 
2023050066 
202305C067 
202307C101 
2023100087 
2023100234 
2023100235 
2023100489 
2023100490 
2023100876 
2023111145 
2023111146 
2023120073 
2023120484 
2023120485 
202312C018 
2024011341 
2024011342 
2024011344 
202401C303 
202401C304
2024020238 
202402C163 
2024030255 
2024030256 
2024030692 
2024040471 
2024040472 
2024040473 
2024040474 
2024040475 
2024040476 
2024040575 
2024051027 
2024051028 
2024051029 
2024060711 
2024060712 
202406C113 
202406C114 
202407C087 
2024100440 
2024100441 

2022010949 
2022020094 
2022020439 
2022020440 
2022031296 
2022050367 
2022050702 
2022060276 
202206C093 
2022070409 
2022070410 
2022070411 
2022070840 
2022070841 
2022071072 
202207C093 
2022080418 
2022080815 
2022081073 
202209C066 
2022110377 
2022110378 
2022110379 
202301C158 
202301C159 
2023020394 
2023040163 
2023040435 
2023040809 
2023041174 
2023041175 
2023050068 
2023050394 
2023050395 
2023050396 
2023050790 
2023051166 
2023051167 
202305C077 
2023060413 
2023060414 
2023060416 
2023060417 
2023061123 
2023061124 
2023061125 
2023061126 
2023061327 
202306C142 
202306C143 
202307C098 
202307C099 
2023080113 
2023080115 
2023080116 
2023080118 
2023080720 
2023080721 
2023080722 
2023080724 
202308C215 
2023111148 
2024010350 
2024010351 
2024010419 
2024010566 
2024010907 
2024010908 
202402C164 
2024030495 
2024030496 
2024030693 
2024030694 
2024030695 
2024030696 
2024030964 
2024030965 
2024040576 
2024040577 
2024040807 
2024050923 
2024050924 
202405C078 
202405C088 
2024060413 
2024060414 
2024060415 
2024060416 
2024071241 
202407C089 
202407C090 
202409C108 
202308C214 

2022010947 
2022020079 
2022020081 
2022020084 
2022030745 
2022030989 
2022031294 
2022040135 
2022040136 
2022040308 
2022060274 
2022070048 
2022070049 
2022070050 
2022070051 
2022070052 
2022070053 
2022080060 
2022080414 
2022090111 
2022090112 
2022090113 
2022090114 
2022090828 
202209C072 
202209C083 
202211C036 
2023021125 
2023021126 
2023021127 
2023021128 
2023021129 
202304C091 
2023070452 
2023070455 
2023070456 
2023070457 
2023070458 
2023070461 
2023070466 
2023070954 
2023070955 
2023070956 
2023070957 
2023070958 
2023070959 
2023070960 
2023070961 
2023070962 
2023070963 
202308C216 
202308C217 
202310C187 
2023110161 
2023111071 
2023111072 
2023111073 
2023111074 
2023111075 
2023111279 
2023111280 
2023111644 
2023111645 
2023111646 
2023111647 
2023111648 
2023111649 
2023111650 
202312C209 
202401C030 
202401C031 
2024030801 
2024030803 
2024030978 
2024030979 
2024030980 
2024040008 
2024040009 
2024040029 
2024040040 
2024040041 
2024040042 
2024040043 
2024040044 
2024050060 
202405C075 
202405C076 
202406C128 
2024070439 
2024070499 
2024070501 
2024080674 
2024100439 

2022010948 
2022020086 
2022020088 
2022020091 
2022030298 
2022030479 
2022030748 
2022030990 
2022031295 
2022040310 
2022050699 
2022050700 
2022050701 
2022060275 
2022061047 
2022061048 
2022070056 
2022070408 
202207C105 
202207C106 
2022080061 
2022080415 
2022080416 
2022080417 
2022081071 
2022081072 
202209C075 
2022100740 
2022100741 
2022100742 
2022100743 
2022100744 
2022100745 
2022110052 
2022110054 
2022110055 
2022110057 
2022110714 
2022110715 
2022110716 
202211C037 
202301C133 
202301C164 
2023020721 
2023020722 
2023020723 
2023020724 
2023021130 
2023021131 
2023021132 
2023030373 
2023030374 
2023031532 
202303C270 
202303C272 
2023040162 
2023040434 
2023040807 
2023040808 
2023041173 
2023050067 
2023050391 
2023050392 
2023050393 
2023050788 
2023051165 
202305C076 
2023060113 
2023060115 
2023060116 
2023060119 
2023060120 
2023060233 
2023061326 
202306C138 
202306C140 
202307C100 
2023101327 
2023101328 
2023101329 
2023101351 
2023110217 
2023110253 
2023110294 
2023110302 
2023110318 
2023110553 
2023110554 
2023110555 
2023110556 
2023110557 
2023110558 
2023110559 
2023110560 
2023111069 
2023111070 
2023111651 
2023111652 
2023111653 
2023111654 
2023111655 
2023111656 
2023120163 
2023120165 
2023121023 
202312C210 
202312C211 
202312C212 
202401C028 
202401C029 
2024020443 
2024020444 
2024020445 
2024020446 
2024020447 
2024020448 
2024020449 
2024020450 
2024020451 
2024020452 
2024020799 
2024030344 
2024030345 
2024030346 
2024030805 
2024030807 
2024030981 
2024030982 
202403C067 
202403C068 
2024050386 
2024050387 
2024050388 
2024050389 
2024050390 
2024050391 
2024050392 
2024050753 
202405C077 
202406C112 
2024070502 
2024070503 
2024070504 
2024070505 
2024070746 
2024070747 
202407C088 
2024100985 
2024100986 
2024100987

2022011031 
2022020476 
2022020860 
2022030187 
2022030188 
2022030342 
2022030509 
2022030796 
2022040355 
2022040942 
2022050019 
2022050095 
2022050399 
2022051040 
2022051041 
2022060388 
2022060389 
2022060761 
2022060762 
2022060763 
2022060764 
2022061357 
2022061358 
202206C139 
202207C140 
2022080099 
2022080100 
2022081112 
2022081113 
2022081450 
2022081451 
2022081452 
202209C146 
202209C149 
202301C214 
2023020764 
2023020765 
2023021173 
2023021174 
2023030170 
2023030171 
2023030407
2023030971
2023031039 
2023031040 
2023031041 
2023031555 
2023031556 
2023031557 
2023040199 
2023040200 
2023040201 
2023040470 
2023040471 
2023040851 
2023041219 
2023041220 
202304C103 
2023050113 
2023050114 
202305C119 
202305C120 
202305C121 
202306C184 
2023070519 
2023100245 
2023100246 
2023100511 
2023100512 
2023100896 
2023100897 
2023110464 
2023110465 
2023110467 
2023110944 
2023111164 
2023111165 
2023120093 
2023120094 
2023120095 
2023120096 
2023120097 
2023120505 
202312C034 
202312C035
2024011374
2024011375 
2024011377 
2024011378 
202401C104 
202401C136 
2024020259 
2024020260 
2024030275 
2024030276 
2024030277 
2024030278 
2024030279 
2024030502 
2024030503 
2024030504 
202403C129 
202403C130 
2024040485 
2024040486 
2024040596 
2024040597 
2024051034 
2024051035 
2024051036 
2024051284 
2024051285 
2024051286 
2024051287 
202405C115 
202405C116 
2024060539 
2024070226 
2024070519 
2024080125 
2024080390 
2024080929 
2024080930 
202408C046 
202408C047 
202410C025 
202410C026

2022011033 
2022011174 
2022020477 
2022020861 
2022020862 
2022030343 
2022030973 
2022031019 
2022031322 
2022040356 
2022040943 
2022050026 
2022050096 
2022050400 
2022051042 
202205C067 
2022060390 
2022061078 
2022061079 
202206C140 
2022070457 
2022070458 
2022070912 
2022070913 
2022071098 
202207C141 
2022080101 
2022080102 
2022080456 
2022080952 
202209C168 
202209C171 
2022110406 
2022110425 
2022110426 
202301C208 
202301C209 
2023020364 
2023020423 
2023020424 
2023020425 
2023031042 
202303C309 
2023040202 
2023040472 
2023040852 
2023040853 
2023041221 
2023041222 
2023041223 
2023050115 
2023050116 
2023050435 
2023050436 
2023050861 
2023050862 
2023050865 
202305C122 
2023060162 
2023060163 
2023060465 
2023060466 
2023061168 
2023061169 
2023061390 
2023061391 
2023061392 
2023061393 
202306C185 
202306C186 
202306C187 
202307C133 
202307C135 
2023080188 
2023080190 
2023080723 
202309C018 
2023111166 
2023111167 
2024010335 
2024010336 
2024010435 
2024010436 
2024010578 
2024010579 
2024010931 
2024010932 
2024010933 
2024010998 
202403C131 
202403C132 
2024040598 
2024040823 
2024040824 
2024040825 
2024050941 
2024050942 
2024050943 
2024051288 
2024060291 
2024060292 
2024060293 
2024060541 
202406C117 
202406C118 
2024070994 
202408C048 
202408C049 
2024090331 
2024090658 
2024090936 
2024100069 
2024100070 
2024100071 
2024100072 
2024101042 
202410C027 

Additional FDA Resources 

Unique Device Identifier (UDI) 

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly. 

How do I report a problem? 

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program. 