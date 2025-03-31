Seneca Polytechnic and GLS University team up to enhance international education opportunities

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic has announced a new partnership with India’s GLS University that will provide students with a unique pathway to an international education and a world-recognized bachelor's degree. The partnership will give students the opportunity to enrol in GLS University’s Global Programme, begin their studies at GLS University’s campus in Ahmedabad, India and after their first year, transfer credits so they can continue the program in Canada.

Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Computer Science degrees will be available to students through the partnership.

"We are excited to continue bringing polytechnic education to students worldwide through our new partnership with GLS University," said David Agnew, President of Seneca Polytechnic. "This collaboration will open doors for more students to access high-quality polytechnic education and global opportunities. Students will also be eligible to apply for a three-year Post Graduation Work Permit upon graduation, benefiting from the exceptional learning these programs will provide."

Students enrolling in the Global Programme through GLS University can save significantly on their first year's tuition and living costs by studying in India. After earning a certificate for completing the first year of the Global Programme, students will continue their studies on campus at Seneca Polytechnic in Toronto. Alternatively, if a student prefers not to continue at Seneca, they can complete their second and third years at GLS University and be awarded a degree by the Faculty of International Studies at GLS University.

This program is ideal for students who may not meet traditional university admission criteria but are otherwise qualified and motivated to succeed academically. Additionally, GLS University offers students exposure to foreign education in a short time span while offering a world-recognized bachelor's degree, enhancing their career prospects globally.

"At GLS University, we are proud to formalize our collaboration with Seneca Polytechnic, Canada, as part of our commitment to offering world-class education and global opportunities for our students. This partnership aligns with our vision of ‘Global, innovative education for the betterment of society and the nation.’ GLS University is dedicated to fostering international academic partnerships, providing students with unique learning opportunities that enhance their skills, confidence, and career prospects. Through this collaboration, students can pursue an education model, starting at GLS University and completing their degree at Seneca Polytechnic, thus gaining invaluable global exposure. This partnership exemplifies our ongoing dedication to shaping future leaders in an interconnected world," said Sudhir Nanavati, President of GLS University.

The Global Programme is designed to expose students to experiences that prepare them for global success. Now with this new Seneca partnership, even more students will be able to benefit from this unique education experience.

About Seneca Polytechnic

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca.

About GLS University

GLS University, established in 2015, upholds the rich legacy of the Gujarat Law Society, founded in 1927, with a dedication to excellence in education. The university promotes international education standards by offering globally recognized programs that prepare students for the international workforce. With an emphasis on global education, GLS University actively promotes global programs, fostering cross-cultural exchanges and partnerships with international institutions. Students gain hands-on experience through corporate collaborations and an industry apprenticeship program. GLS University is committed to research-driven education, enhancing global competitiveness and addressing societal challenges. Its progressive approach equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a globalized world.

Contact

Cam Gordon

Director of Communications

647-615-1756

media.relations@senecapolytechnic.ca

Dr. Hima Trivedi

Media Co-ordinator,

+91 9426848890

media@glsuniversity.ac.in

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88deb413-d0e0-40a0-9a34-b92bc0ae4b06

Seneca Polytechnic and GLS University Officials from Seneca Polytechnic and GLS University sign documents formalizing a new partnership that provides students with a unique pathway to international education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.