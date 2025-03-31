Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

PIRAEUS, Greece, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Partners' website www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section.

Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Partners at:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Attn: 20-F Request

85 Akti Miaouli

Piraeus 18538, Greece

Tel: +1 (212) 906 8645

Email: Investors@navios-mlp.com

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Contact

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1 (212) 906 8645

Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

naviospartners@capitallink.com

