SEER LAUNCHES CARBON FOCUSED DIVISION TO PRODUCE LICENSED BIOCHAR, MONETIZE AND TOKENIZE ASSETS AND CARBON CREDITS AND DEVELOP TURBINE BLADE TREATMENT TECHNOLOGY

SEER Engages First Block AI to Assist in its Carbon Division Launch and Funding as well as Develop and Create SEER Security and Utility Tokens Backed by Assets and Fully-Insured Biochar Carbon Credits

Broomfield, CO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), forms SEER Carbon Corp. as the entity to spearhead efforts to produce in-house biochar utilizing a patented technology under license from Biochar Now (www.biocharnnow.com) and create high-integrity, fully-insured carbon credits. SEER will transfer certain assets to SEER Carbon Corp. and then raise equity and growth capital through the sale of SEER Carbon security tokens. Additionally, SEER will offer for sale utility tokens backed by the carbon credits generated from the production of its biochar. Biochar carbon credits are among the most valuable credits worldwide and the Company will utilize these credits to back a specialized utility token, which will be sold internationally to targeted industries, including the golf and airline sectors.

Biochar Market Generally www.gosupercritical.com

Biochar has emerged as the most accessible and scalable permanent carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solution currently available, with one of the highest valued concomitant carbon credits presently valued at ~US$176 per credit (3/27/25) and recently traded above US$200 (www.ecoengineers.us)

It accounts for nearly 50% of engineered CDR solutions listed on most global marketplaces.

Market Growth and Quality Concerns

The biochar market is expected to experience rapid growth, with a projected 30x increase in credits produced by 2028.

By 2026, only 42% (1.2 MT) of the projected 2.86 MT biochar capacity is expected to meet industry vetting criteria, with the remaining 58% failing due to issues like lack of additionality, poor monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV), and permanence concerns.

The concentration of low-quality growth raises concerns about the future quality of biochar credits, highlighting the need for a market-wide shift toward producing high-quality credits.



SEER’s High-Quality Biochar, Insured Smart Carbon Credits & Utility Token with Unquestionable Environmental Benefits

SEER, along with its partners, has addressed and resolved concerns in the biochar market. A significant benefit of SEER’s initiative is the production of the highest-quality biochar available globally, as well as the generation of audited, fully-insured carbon credits that can be traded using smart contracts with blockchain verification. This will result in verifiable carbon offsets that ensure recognition and rewards for the environmental benefits of SEER’s various biochar applications. The manufacture of this carbon-rich biochar will generate high-value carbon credits, as well as significant revenue and value for both SEER and its project partners. The Company’s decarbonization and monetization initiatives reflect both government and private sector commitment to reducing carbon emissions while providing significant financial incentives for continued environmental stewardship.

“At the core of this launch will be the production of high-quality biochar at a 60-kiln facility we will build in Texas,” said John Combs, CEO of SEER. “We have selected real estate in the heart of Texas lumber country and have already received an air permit from the TCEQ, which will be transferred to the designated location. The launch of this new division is perfectly in line with SEER’s original corporate mission: to make environmental stewardship and compliance profitable. We will create high-value carbon credits and incorporate a utility token and a 45Q tax program to better achieve our corporate objectives. This new strategy will create additional revenue streams for SEER while adding incremental value for our customers,” Combs continued. “By leveraging the expertise of our existing partners, such as DevvStream (www.devvstream.com ), and bringing on new industry leaders and innovators like First Block AI (www.firstblock.ai), SEER can develop one-of-a-kind environmental solution offerings and enter into the emerging global markets of carbon credits and tokens. We have already commenced initial marketing efforts to possible offtake companies operating in the golf and airline industries,” Combs added.

“First Block is extremely excited to join forces with SEER and Biochar Now,” said Daniel Cannon, CEO of First Block. “The timing for this collaboration is perfect. With increasing international and domestic financial and political tailwinds, the opportunity couldn’t be better to tokenize and monetize SEER’s existing technologies and its new biochar production. First Block will create an entire program to maximize the value of SEER’s product offerings and the creation of its high-value, insured carbon credits,” said Cannon. “There will also be real-time, smart contract verification through SEER’s blockchain-enabled system developed by First Block. This system will be decentralized, immutable, and tamper-proof; meaning once SEER issues a carbon credit, it cannot be altered or falsified. This creates a permanent record of each credit that all stakeholders can trust. Every SEER carbon credit will be permanently recorded on blockchain, providing any customer with an undisputed record of their carbon offsets and environmental compliance,” explained Cannon.

“We have been producing the highest-quality biochar available for over ten years and we have now developed the most secure and valuable carbon credit to go along with it,” said James Gaspard, CEO of Biochar Now. “A Carbon Credit is a tradable certificate representing the right to emit, or offset, one metric ton of carbon dioxide. SEER will generate several carbon credits for every metric ton of our biochar produced under our license, utilizing our patented biochar production technology. SEER will also benefit from Biochar Now's success in creating a fully insured carbon credit, backed by major financial institutions. Our insurance program ensures the authenticity, permanence, and exclusivity of the verified carbon credits. The insurance program also provides coverage against devaluation, degradation, or invalidation of our verified biochar carbon credit for the life of the carbon credit. Our patented process and insurance essentially eliminate risk and assure the buyer of the authenticity and value of each carbon credit SEER will produce while utilizing our patented biochar production technology at their Texas facility,” said Gaspard.

“It has taken time, but we feel that we have assembled a remarkable team of synergistic companies and highly experienced executives to accomplish our near and mid-term objectives of increasing and diversifying SEER’s revenue with new product lines, expanding our market reach and adding demonstrable value to our technologies for the benefit of our customers and shareholders,” concluded Combs.

________________________________

