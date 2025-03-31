Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) Market Disruptions: The $3.64 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

OMS Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach $3.64 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest strategic analysis on the global Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) Market. The newly published reports - ‘Market Share: Omnichannel OMS, 2023, Worldwide & Regional Report’ and ‘Market Forecast: Omnichannel OMS, 2024-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report’ - highlight the growing centrality of OMS in modern retail and supply chain ecosystems, with the market expected to reach $3.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024.

In the age of unified commerce, retailers, brands, and distributors must deliver on the promise of “anywhere, anytime” fulfilment. OMS platforms are evolving into mission-critical systems that enable organizations to orchestrate, optimize, and deliver customer orders across every channel - whether online, in-store, mobile, or via third-party marketplaces.

The Next Growth Frontier in OMS Market

Omnichannel OMS platforms are at the core of transforming customer expectations into business value. Enterprises are deploying intelligent OMS solutions to unify inventory visibility, enable real-time order orchestration, and support dynamic fulfilment capabilities such as buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS), ship-from-store, and curb side pickup.

According to Avinash Singh, Analyst at QKS Group, “Omnichannel OMS is no longer just a back-end function - it’s a strategic enabler for customer loyalty and operational efficiency. Leading vendors are re-architecting OMS capabilities with composable microservices, AI-driven fulfilment logic, and real-time inventory intelligence to meet the agility and scalability demands of modern commerce.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Dynamics : Insightful analysis of OMS platform adoption across regions - North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America - highlighting maturity levels, use cases, and investment patterns.

: Insightful analysis of OMS platform adoption across regions - North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America - highlighting maturity levels, use cases, and investment patterns. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top OMS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top OMS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Technological Innovation : How modern OMS platforms are leveraging AI, APIs, and cloud-native architectures to enhance modularity, scalability, and decision intelligence.

: How modern OMS platforms are leveraging AI, APIs, and cloud-native architectures to enhance modularity, scalability, and decision intelligence. Omnichannel Imperatives : A detailed look at the rise of distributed order management (DOM), dynamic sourcing, and fulfilment optimization as key business drivers.

: A detailed look at the rise of distributed order management (DOM), dynamic sourcing, and fulfilment optimization as key business drivers. Industry-Specific Adoption: Retail, CPG, logistics, and B2B distribution are emerging as the highest adopters of OMS platforms, driven by increased demand volatility, supply chain constraints, and rising customer expectations.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes a comprehensive benchmarking of the global OMS market landscape, featuring vendors who are driving innovation and market momentum. Notable vendors include:

Aptos, Blue Yonder, Deck Commerce, Deposco, Fluent Commerce, IBM, Infios (Koerber), Kibo Commerce, Manhattan Associates, OneStock, Oracle, Orckestra, Radial, Salesforce, Softeon, Tecsys, Vinculum, and KBRW.

Why This Matters for OMS Platform Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of OMS platform providers, this insight is key to spotting untapped whitespaces, fine-tuning the go-to-market strategies and staying one step ahead of new competitors. As companies boost up their investments in AI-driven customer experience solutions, vendors must ensure their products meet the demands of enterprise-scale operations - offering robust security, seamless scalability, and the kind of actionable customer insights that drive real business impact.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)



Market Share: Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS), 2024, Worldwide: https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-omnichannel-order-management-system-oms-2024-worldwide-2342



Market Forecast: Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS), 2024-2028, Worldwide: https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-omnichannel-order-management-system-oms-2024-2030-worldwide-2146

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on OMS Platforms market

on OMS Platforms market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on OMS Platforms market

report on OMS Platforms market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/omnichannel-order-management-system-oms-market-disruptions-the-3-64-billion-opportunity-vendors-can-t-afford-to-miss-968

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.