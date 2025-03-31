ScanTech AI Systems and Creeksource Consulting Form Strategic Partnership to Expand AI Solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense

Partnership Leverages Creeksource’s Federal Contracting Advantage to Expand AI Security Solutions for DoD

Atlanta, GA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI) and Creeksource Consulting LLC, a Native American 8(a) firm affiliated with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, have joined forces to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI-powered security technology across U.S. government agencies. The partnership strategically positions ScanTech AI to pursue Department of Defense (DoD) contracts through Creeksource’s federal contracting program.

Native American tribal organizations can secure federal contracting revenue from projects implemented across the United States. Creeksource, as a tribal entity, holds a distinct strategic advantage in this federal contracting arena, potentially enabling access to exclusive government opportunities that comply with federal acquisition regulations. These tribal partnerships allow expedited procurement processes, enhanced cost efficiency, and faster deployment of critical AI security solutions to government agencies.

According to the Center for Indian Country Development (CICD), Native American organizations performed government-contracted work in every U.S. territory and over 160 countries. Roughly 95 percent of all federal contracting revenue from Native entities was for activities performed off tribal land. In 2021, Native American firms secured $16.25 billion in federal contracts, with nearly 67% of that funding coming from the Department of Defense, demonstrating their vital role in national security operations.

“We believe the protection of our military assets, particularly our troops deployed at military bases globally, is of critical importance,” said Dolan Falconer, CEO of ScanTech AI. “We are excited to partner with Creeksource to offer our advanced screening technology to the DoD to enhance safety and security at our government military bases and secure sites.”

"The landscape of federal contracting has shifted toward a model of efficiency, focused on cutting waste and optimizing resources," said Jamai Banks, CEO of Creeksource Consulting LLC. "Creeksource streamlines federal procurement through sole sourcing, reducing costs and accelerating the implementation of critical security solutions. By partnering with ScanTech AI Systems, we ensure that advanced AI-powered scanning technology is rapidly deployed to protect our nation’s military installations with the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness."

With this agreement, ScanTech AI and Creeksource are now actively engaging with DoD agencies to accelerate the implementation of advanced AI-powered security solutions across military bases and critical government sites. The companies aim to secure initial deployments in 2025.

About Creeksource Consulting, LLC

Creeksource Consulting LLC, a Native American 8(a) firm, is strategically positioned to consolidate high-performing federal contractors under its umbrella, leveraging the inherent advantages of Native American sole source contracting. Our financial strategy is centered on rapid scalability, operational continuity, and optimized capital allocation to drive sustained enterprise value creation. Creeksource Consulting LLC is affiliated with the Muscogee Creek Nation, a federally recognized Native American tribe. Creeksource Consulting LLC’s disciplined financial approach, combined with its regulatory advantages, positions it as a market leader in federal contracting. Through targeted acquisitions, strategic contract expansions, and operational synergies, Creeksource aims to drive long-term value creation while maintaining its commitment to sustainable growth.

About ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI ’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com and www.investor.scantechais.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the SEC, and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.

